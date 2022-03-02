Concert Preview: Soccer Mommy, Hit Like A Girl, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in April

Fri., April 1Hit Like A Girl at The Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
Hit Like A Girl, a New Jersey “confessional” indie-pop project is headed by Nicolle Maroulis, will be coming to Pittsburgh on tour. Tickets Here.
Wolf Alice at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Wolf Alice, an alternative rock band from London, has been active since 2010 and they released their third studio album, Blue Weekend, on June 4, 2021. Tickets here.
Sat., April 2Soccer Mommy at Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Soccer Mommy released color theory in 2021, and will soon be on tour supporting this dreamy, complex album. Soccer Mommy will play alongside Peel Dream Magazine. Tickets here.
Tue., April 5Routine Caffeine with Wasted Space at The Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
Routine Caffeine, an all-female indie-rock quartet out of Kentucky, will be joined by Wasted Space, Hotdog Water, and Little Gunpowder for a killer show. Tickets here.
Wed., April 6Dummy at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Los Angeles act Dummy, who released two cassette EPs in 2020, will be in Pittsburgh playing alongside The Gotobeds, Gaadge, and Century III. Tickets here.
Thu., April 7Ky Vöss at The Government Center
715 East St., North Side. thegovernmentcenter.com
Synth-pop act Ky Vöss is on a national tour with Beach Bunny but will be playing a solo show in Pittsburgh in support of the new album, The After. With Sam Cope providing percussion and Brendan Cope on guitar, this show will be a homecoming show for Vöss. Tickets here.
Sun., April 10Yasmin Nur at The Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
Indie-rock singer-songwriter Yasmin Nur is playing a show at Mr. Roboto in April, with local support soon to be announced. While she classifies herself as indie or alternative rock, the music is bigger than genre, so come out and support. Tickets here.
Mon., April 11SOFT KILL at Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Portland’s SOFT KILL released their full-length album Savior in 2018, and the project was inspired by emotional events in frontman Tobias Grave’s life. See them with Alien Boy and Topographies. Tickets here.
Thu., April 14Kowloon Walled City at The Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
Kowloon Walled City released their album Piecework in September 2021, and now the band is on tour. They will be joined by Rid of Me, a noise-punk act out of Philadelphia, as well as some local acts. Tickets here.
Sat., April 16Bellows w/ Saltlick at The Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
Following the release of their album, Next of Kin, in March, Bellows will head out on a U.S. tour. Described as a project about loss, and infused with “magical iridescence,” seeing these songs performed live will surely be a treat. They will be joined by Pittsburgh’s Saltlick. Tickets here.
Thu., April 28The Bouncing Souls at Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Formed in 1989, The Bouncing Souls are an iconic American punk band out of New Jersey that has been active for years in a few different formations. The bands current members are Greg Attonito, Pete Steinkopf, Bryan Kienlen, and George Rebelo. Tickets here.