Concert Preview: Soccer Mommy, Hit Like A Girl, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in April

click to enlarge Photo: Brian Ziff Soccer Mommy

Fri., April 1

Sat., April 2

Tue., April 5

Wed., April 6

Thu., April 7

Sun., April 10

Mon., April 11

Thu., April 14

Sat., April 16

Thu., April 28

Hit Like A Girl, a New Jersey “confessional” indie-pop project is headed by Nicolle Maroulis, will be coming to Pittsburgh on tour. Tickets Here Wolf Alice, an alternative rock band from London, has been active since 2010 and they released their third studio album,, on June 4, 2021. Tickets here Soccer Mommy releasedin 2021, and will soon be on tour supporting this dreamy, complex album. Soccer Mommy will play alongside Peel Dream Magazine. Tickets here. Routine Caffeine, an all-female indie-rock quartet out of Kentucky, will be joined by Wasted Space, Hotdog Water, and Little Gunpowder for a killer show. Tickets here Los Angeles act Dummy, who released two cassette EPs in 2020, will be in Pittsburgh playing alongside The Gotobeds, Gaadge, and Century III. Tickets here Synth-pop act Ky Vöss is on a national tour with Beach Bunny but will be playing a solo show in Pittsburgh in support of the new album,With Sam Cope providing percussion and Brendan Cope on guitar, this show will be a homecoming show for Vöss. Tickets here Indie-rock singer-songwriter Yasmin Nur is playing a show at Mr. Roboto in April, with local support soon to be announced. While she classifies herself as indie or alternative rock, the music is bigger than genre, so come out and support. Tickets here. Portland’s SOFT KILL released their full-length albumin 2018, and the project was inspired by emotional events in frontman Tobias Grave’s life. See them with Alien Boy and Topographies. Tickets here Kowloon Walled City released their albumin September 2021, and now the band is on tour. They will be joined by Rid of Me, a noise-punk act out of Philadelphia, as well as some local acts. Tickets here Following the release of their album,, in March, Bellows will head out on a U.S. tour. Described as a project about loss, and infused with “magical iridescence,” seeing these songs performed live will surely be a treat. They will be joined by Pittsburgh’s Saltlick. Tickets here Formed in 1989, The Bouncing Souls are an iconic American punk band out of New Jersey that has been active for years in a few different formations. The bands current members are Greg Attonito, Pete Steinkopf, Bryan Kienlen, and George Rebelo. Tickets here