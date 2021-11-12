Concert Preview: Mini Trees, Amythyst Kiah, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in December

Wed., Dec. 1Mini Trees at Club Cafe
56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com
Mini Trees, the project from musician Lexi Vega, visits Pittsburgh next month. Having released her debut album, Always in Motion, this year, Vega confronts her upbringing and her personal trauma in her musical projects. Performing as Mini Trees has become a way to express herself, to persevere, and to grow. Click here for tickets.
Sat., Dec. 4Amythyst Kiah at Kelly Strayhorn Theater
5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. kelly-strayhorn.org
Amythyst Kiah has a voice that is pure power. With lyrics and thundering instrumentals, her songs draw on the tradition of Black bluegrass and country artists before her. Kiah will be bringing her talents to the Kelly Strayhorn Theater after the release of her 2021 album Wary + Strange. Click here for tickets.
Caroline Polachek at Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
One of pop’s most unique and celebrated voices in recent years, Caroline Polachek creates bright, sweet songs that have quickly become favorites. Now working under a solo act, Polachek used to be the lead vocalist for the band Chairlift. Her 2019 album Pang was filled with hits, most notably “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.” She will be joined by French musician Oklou on this nighttime show in Millvale. Click here for tickets.
Thu., Dec. 9MisterWives at Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Pop band MisterWives performs at Mr. Smalls Theatre this season, and tickets are still available. Following the release of their 2020 album SUPERBLOOM, the band will be on tour throughout the U.S. over the next few months, so make sure to catch them while they are in Pittsburgh. Click here for tickets.
Fri., Dec. 10Heart to Gold at Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. dltsgdom.com
Heart to Gold is a Minneapolis based band that formed in 2015. Their music has been described as energetic and emotionally intense, and the current line up has played sold-out shows around Minneapolis. They released their full album, Comp, in 2018. Click here for tickets.
Sat., Dec. 11beabadoobee at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
This Filipino-British singer-songwriter brings her shining vocals and tender lyrics to Pittsburgh this winter and will be joined by BLACKSTARKIDS. beabadoobee released an EP earlier this year titled Our Extended Play and one of her songs went viral on TikTok this year as well, and has amassed over a billion streams on Spotify. Click here for tickets.
Wed., Dec. 15Snail Mail at Mr. Smalls Theatre
400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Following the release of her latest album, Valentine, Snail Mail will be coming to Mr. Smalls, along with Spencer. and Hotline TNT this December. Her debut album Lush came out in 2018 and was very popular with listeners and critics. Valentine delivers what listeners have come to love about Snail Mail, but with more of the energy of a post-breakup album. Click here for tickets.
Thu., Dec. 16Jessica Lea Mayfield at Club Cafe
56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com
Singer-songwriter Jessica Lea Mayfield will be performing at Club Cafe this December. Combining elements of both country and rock, Mayfield creates music that can be ominous despite her gentle voice. Her last album, Sorry is Gone, came out in 2017 but she released a new single this year. She will be performing with singer/songwriter Craig Philip. Click here for tickets.
Fri., Dec. 17Pollyanna at Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. dltsgdom.com
Described as power pop, loud rock, and bubble grunge, Pollyanna is powered by fierce vocals and tasty guitar. The four-piece band from New Jersey will be in Pittsburgh for a night, but they are sure to win over the city with their sound. Maybe that will bring them back for another show in the future. Click here for tickets.