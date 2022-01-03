Concert Preview: MARINA, Illuminati Hotties, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in February

Tue., Feb. 1Julia Jacklin at the Carnegie Library Lecture Hall
4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. warhol.org
This Melbourne, Australia-based singer-songwriter brings her voice to Pittsburgh, along with her band, to perform at the Carnegie Lecture Hall. Described as indie folk-pop and alt-country, Jacklin’s vocals and dreamy lyrics captivate listeners and will make you a fan in no time. Tickets here.
Wed., Feb. 2Greensky Bluegrass at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Five-piece American bluegrass/rock band Greensky Bluegrass is on tour throughout the U.S. They’ll be stopping in Pittsburgh at Stage AE, hopefully with the full light show they’ve added to their act over the last few years. Tickets here.
Wed., Feb. 9Lucy Dacus at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Whether she’s performing solo or with her band, Boygenius, Lucy Dacus is known for her deeply emotional lyrics that dive deep into rich topics like love and trauma. Tickets for this one might sell out before you know it, so be sure to get yours while you can. Tickets here.
Thu., Feb. 17Reba McEntire at PPG Paints Arena
1001 Fifth Ave., Downtown. ppgpaintsarena.com
Country star and sitcom mom Reba McEntire is on tour this year and will finally bring her legendary vocals to Pittsburgh after having to reschedule due to concerns around pandemic safety. Tickets Here.
Fri., Feb. 18Beach House at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Beach House has been a solid voice in the dream-pop genre since its start in 2006, and the duo shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Their new album, Once Twice Melody, is scheduled to be released on February 18. Tickets here.
Sat., Feb. 19MARINA at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, this pop artist has rebranded simply as MARINA, but fans can still expect her tranquil voice and electric songs on this tour. Tickets here.
Mon., Feb. 21Bonobo at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Bonobo will showcase his psychedelic sound at Stage AE with support from soul artist Jordan Rakei. Bonobo is the stage name for Los Angeles-based musician and DJ Simon Green, who is known for collaborating with many artists in and outside of his genre. Tickets here.
Tue., Feb. 22Sad Park at The Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
If you’re into emo or punk, you won’t want to miss this show. Los Angeles-based Sad Park brings their unique sound to Roboto, the perfect venue for this three-piece band. Tickets here.
Fri., Feb. 25alt-J at Petersen Events Center
3719 Terrace St., Oakland. peterseneventscenter.com
With their new album slated for release on February 11, alt-J comes to Pittsburgh with fellow acts Portugal, the Man and Sir Chloe. Formed in 2007, alt-J has been resonating with audiences since their 2012 release An Awesome Wave. Tickets here.
Sat., Feb. 26String Machine at Thunderbird Cafe and Music Hall
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Pittsburgh-based band String Machine is having their album release party at Thunderbird this year. Hallelujah Hell Yeah is their new album, and their first single, "Gales of Worry," is boisterous and impressive. Tickets here.
Sun., Feb. 27Illuminati Hotties at Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Indie rock band Illuminati Hotties will be joined by Pom Pom Squad and Fenne Lily during a tour stop at Spirit Hall. Their third studio album, Let Me Do One More, was released in October 2021. Tickets here.