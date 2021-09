Concert Preview: Liz Cooper, Robert Finley, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in October

click to enlarge Photo by Cara Merendino Liz Cooper

Sat., Oct. 2

Amigo the Devil at Mr. Smalls

Tue., Oct. 5

Bahamas at Mr. Smalls

400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com

Thu., Oct. 7

Liz Cooper at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

click to enlarge Photo by YIZ KID black midi

Sun., Oct. 10



Greet Death/Flower Crown/Gaadge at Spirit

Tue., Oct. 12

Robert Finley and The Black Keys at Crafthouse

5024 Curry Rd., Pleasant Hills. crafthousepgh.com

Fri., Oct. 15

black midi at Spirit Hall

242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com

Mon., Oct. 18

Marc Rebillet at Stage AE

Live shows have been returning to Pittsburgh venues, and no matter what genre you find yourself drawn toward, there’s probably a show for you on the horizon. Here are a few happening in October.This popular folk act comes with a hint of the macabre. With just his voice and a banjo or acoustic guitar, Amigo the Devil sings in a story-telling tradition. His latest album,, just dropped back in April, so give it a listen before you see the show. Tickets here.

Indie-folk artist Bahamas brings his smooth vocals and romantic lyrics to Pittsburgh as a part of his Sad and Solo tour. This intimate music experience is one you won’t want to miss. Tickets here.



Liz Cooper is a singer-songwriter who will wow you, possessing a voice that balances grittiness with a velvety quality. Her sophomore album,, was just released this September, and with songs like "Heart Shaped Candy" and "My Oh My," if you aren’t familiar, you’ll want to be. Tickets here Greet Death, a musical act out of Flint, Mich. will be joining Pittsburgh’s own Flower Crown and Gaadge for a fun show at Spirit. Greet Death’s newest album,, is available on bandcamp, and Flower Crown’swill be out on Fri., Sept. 24. Tickets here Soul star Robert Finley continued his incredible music career with the May release of his album, a mesmerizing listen declared as "one of the finest albums of the year" bymagazine. Finley pursued music in his 60s after losing his eyesight, breaking into the scene in 2019 as a finalist on the reality comeptition show. He will be joined by The Black Keys (member Dan Auerbach actually served as a producer on) for a show at Crafthouse. Tickets here With their sophomore album, released in May 2021, English rock band black midi is making music that is more revealing and more dramatic. See them live at Spirit. Tickets here.

Known as “Loop Daddy” by his fans, Marc Rebillet graces the stage with just his keyboard and a loop pedal. Whether he’s just riffing or performing written songs from his album, Rebillet is explicit, funny, and an all-around good time. Tickets here Do you have a live music show you would like to promote? Emailstaff writer Dani Janae at danijanae@pghcitypaper.com