Concert Preview: Liz Cooper, Robert Finley, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in October

Live shows have been returning to Pittsburgh venues, and no matter what genre you find yourself drawn toward, there’s probably a show for you on the horizon. Here are a few happening in October.

Sat., Oct. 2

Amigo the Devil at Mr. Smalls

400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
This popular folk act comes with a hint of the macabre. With just his voice and a banjo or acoustic guitar, Amigo the Devil sings in a story-telling tradition. His latest album, Born Against, just dropped back in April, so give it a listen before you see the show. Tickets here.

Tue., Oct. 5

Bahamas at Mr. Smalls

400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
Indie-folk artist Bahamas brings his smooth vocals and romantic lyrics to Pittsburgh as a part of his Sad and Solo tour. This intimate music experience is one you won’t want to miss. Tickets here.

Thu., Oct. 7

Liz Cooper at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Liz Cooper is a singer-songwriter who will wow you, possessing a voice that balances grittiness with a velvety quality. Her sophomore album, Hot Sass, was just released this September, and with songs like "Heart Shaped Candy" and "My Oh My," if you aren’t familiar, you’ll want to be. Tickets here.
click to enlarge black midi - PHOTO BY YIZ KID
Photo by YIZ KID
black midi

Sun., Oct. 10


Greet Death/Flower Crown/Gaadge at Spirit

242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Greet Death, a musical act out of Flint, Mich. will be joining Pittsburgh’s own Flower Crown and Gaadge for a fun show at Spirit. Greet Death’s newest album, New Hell, is available on bandcamp, and Flower Crown’s Heat will be out on Fri., Sept. 24. Tickets here.

Tue., Oct. 12

Robert Finley and The Black Keys at Crafthouse

5024 Curry Rd., Pleasant Hills. crafthousepgh.com
Soul star Robert Finley continued his incredible music career with the May release of his album Sharecropper’s Son, a mesmerizing listen declared as "one of the finest albums of the year" by SPIN magazine. Finley pursued music in his 60s after losing his eyesight, breaking into the scene in 2019 as a finalist on the reality comeptition show America's Got Talent. He will be joined by The Black Keys (member Dan Auerbach actually served as a producer on Sharecropper’s Son) for a show at Crafthouse. Tickets here.

Fri., Oct. 15

black midi at Spirit Hall

242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
With their sophomore album Cavalcade, released in May 2021, English rock band black midi is making music that is more revealing and more dramatic. See them live at Spirit. Tickets here.

Mon., Oct. 18

Marc Rebillet at Stage AE

400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Known as “Loop Daddy” by his fans, Marc Rebillet graces the stage with just his keyboard and a loop pedal. Whether he’s just riffing or performing written songs from his album Loop Daddy III, Rebillet is explicit, funny, and an all-around good time. Tickets here.
Do you have a live music show you would like to promote? Email Pittsburgh City Paper staff writer Dani Janae at danijanae@pghcitypaper.com.

