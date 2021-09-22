Concert Preview: Liz Cooper, Robert Finley, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in October

Sat., Oct. 2
Amigo the Devil at Mr. Smalls400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. mrsmalls.com
This popular folk act comes with a hint of the macabre. With just his voice and a banjo or acoustic guitar, Amigo the Devil sings in a story-telling tradition. His latest album, Born Against, just dropped back in April, so give it a listen before you see the show. Tickets here.
Tue., Oct. 5
Bahamas at Mr. Smalls
Thu., Oct. 7
Liz Cooper at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Liz Cooper is a singer-songwriter who will wow you, possessing a voice that balances grittiness with a velvety quality. Her sophomore album, Hot Sass, was just released this September, and with songs like "Heart Shaped Candy" and "My Oh My," if you aren’t familiar, you’ll want to be. Tickets here.
Sun., Oct. 10
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
Greet Death/Flower Crown/Gaadge at Spirit
Greet Death, a musical act out of Flint, Mich. will be joining Pittsburgh’s own Flower Crown and Gaadge for a fun show at Spirit. Greet Death’s newest album, New Hell, is available on bandcamp, and Flower Crown’s Heat will be out on Fri., Sept. 24. Tickets here.
Tue., Oct. 12
Robert Finley and The Black Keys at Crafthouse
Fri., Oct. 15
black midi at Spirit Hall
Mon., Oct. 18
Marc Rebillet at Stage AE400 N. Shore Dr., North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Known as “Loop Daddy” by his fans, Marc Rebillet graces the stage with just his keyboard and a loop pedal. Whether he’s just riffing or performing written songs from his album Loop Daddy III, Rebillet is explicit, funny, and an all-around good time. Tickets here.
Do you have a live music show you would like to promote? Email Pittsburgh City Paper staff writer Dani Janae at danijanae@pghcitypaper.com.