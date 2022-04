Concert Preview: Japanese Breakfast, Deftones, and other live music coming to Pittsburgh in May

click to enlarge Photo: Renata Raksha Valerie June

click to enlarge Photo: Cory Miller Slayyyter

Japanese Breakfast, an experimental pop band headed by Korean-American musician, director, and author Michelle Zauner, recently garnered two Grammy nominations, one for Best New Artist and the other for Best Alternative Music Album, for the album. See this indie darling at Roxian Theatre, Tickets here Valerie June, a celebrated singer-songwriter from Tennessee, is known for her distinctive voice and intimate lyrics. The Moon and Stars Tour will bring her to Pittsburgh in support of her latest album of the same name. Tickets here The Clark Sisters are gospel music legends whose influence has impacted many singers and songwriters since they started gaining mainstream success in the 1980s. The Clark Sisters are currently the highest-selling female gospel group and are often credited with bringing gospel to the mainstream. Tickets here. Country music singer Sarah Shook will be in Pittsburgh with her band The Disarmers. Shook has played in many bands but joined up with The Disarmers in 2014, and they have been making music together ever since. The group recently released their latest album,Actresses-turned-pop stars Aly & AJ took a break from music for a few years but recently made a comeback in 2020, re-releasing one of their most popular tracks, “Potential Break Up Song.” In 2021 they released their albumAs a queer Black woman making folk music, Joy Oladokun's voice is fresh and appreciated in the genre. When she releasedin 2020, it was met with wide praise and cemented her name on a handful of up-and-coming lists. Tickets here. After over 30 years, The Deftones still have a remarkable reach in the alternative metal band, and a dedicated fan base. They released a live album in 2020 and are currently on tour, making a stop in Pittsburgh this May. Tickets here Avery Sunshine. a singer-songwriter and pianist from Chester, Pa., has an impressive resume of collaborations on top of working on her own music, which has been described as “a radiant brand of soul.” Tickets here Musician Ella Williams performs under the name Squirrel Flower , making emotionally-charged music about life's big questions, from the pains of growing up to climate change. William's voice is smoky and powerful. As a multi-instrumentalist and a songwriter, the experience of listening to her music is intimate and intense. Tickets here EARTHGANG, a hip-hop duo out of Atlanta, is will stop in Pittsburgh during their spring tour. The act is known for their musical collective Spillage Village, with JID, Hollywood JB, JordxnBryant, 6LACK, Mereba, and Pittsburgh’s Benji. Tickets here. Formerly of the indie folk-rock duo, Sons of Fathers, Paul Cauthen went solo and started making country music, with his most recent solo release, set to release in April. Tickets here Catherine Grace Garner performs sultry pop music under the name Slayyyter. Having started her career independently through the music platform Soundcloud, the artist has risen in popularity, releasing her debut studio albumin June 2021. Tickets here Hailing from Lockport, N.Y., Handsome Jack makes a fusion of soul and rock n roll. In 2021, the trio released the single “Get Humble.” Tickets here Stuck Lucky, a band out of Nashville, Tenn., makes gritty rock music and will be joined by Flying Raccoon Suit and Dissidente during this all-ages show at Mr. Roboto. Tickets here The Commonheart, a 10-piece band out of Pittsburgh, will play with fellow local acts Jack Swing and Limousine Beach. Tickets here