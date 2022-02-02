 Concert Preview: Gully Boys, Mitski, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in March | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Concert Preview: Gully Boys, Mitski, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in March

By

click to enlarge Gully Boys - PHOTO: WILLIAM HAWK
Photo: William Hawk
Gully Boys

Fri., March 4

Gully Boys at Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. dltsgdom.com
This band's grungy, hard sound is perfectly suited for the vibe at the Mr. Roboto Project. They are stopping in Pittsburgh while on tour, and the show is sure to deliver cutthroat vocals and sharp sound to shake you out of the winter blues. Tickets here.

Mon., March 7

Tame Impala at Petersen Events Center
3719 Terrace St., Oakland. peterseneventscenter.com
Tame Impala, the musical moniker for Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, will be making a stop in Pittsburgh on his U.S. tour. Tame Impala makes psychedelic, pop hits that have garnered Parker lots of attention over the years.
Tickets here.

Fri., March 11

The Wonder Years at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Pop-punk band The Wonder Years will play at Stage AE next month as part of their  Loneliest Place On Earth tour. Formed in 2005, the band originated in Lansdale, Pa. and has released several EPs and albums, including The Upsides. Tickets here.


Sat. March 12

Khruangbin at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
The instrumental band Khruangbin has a unique sound. The songs are funky and jazzy, and very rarely contain vocals, but when they do, the singing is strong and harmonious. Come see what this band is all about, but before you go, try listening to their latest album Mordechai or their older project The Universe Smiles Upon You. Tickets here.

Fri., March 25

Claud at Spirit
242 51st St., Lawrenceville. spiritpgh.com
With songs like "Wish You Were Gay," Claud is sure to be a new favorite for you if you like dreamy pop songs about longing and love. Tickets here.

Tue., March 29

Mitski at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Fans of Mitski have been waiting years for this moment. The release of Laurel Hell in February followed by a full tour has been highly anticipated as Mitski has steadily released great singles over the course of 2021 and early 2022. Get your tickets now before they sell out. Tickets here.

Clap Your Hand Say Yeah at Club Cafe
56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com
Founded in 2004 in Philadelphia by musician Alec Ounsworth, this indie rock band has produced surprisingly catchy songs, most notably "The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth." Past members have included drummer Sean Greenhalgh, keyboardist Robbie Guertin, and brothers Lee and Tyler Sargent. Ounsworth is the only current member and he will be on tour this winter. Tickets here.


Cannons at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Cannons makes bedroom electropop music that will spice up any playlist. You’ll easily get wrapped up in singer Michelle Joy's tantalizing vocals. Tickets here.

Wed., March 30

SASAMI at Club Cafe
56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com
Los Angeles-based, multi-instrumentalist Sasami Ashworth performs under the name SASAMI, making melodic and moody sounds for you to enjoy on a cold, sunny day. On Fri., Feb. 25, SASAMI will see the scheduled release of a second full-length album Squeeze. Tickets here

