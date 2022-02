Concert Preview: Gully Boys, Mitski, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in March

click to enlarge Photo: William Hawk Gully Boys

This band's grungy, hard sound is perfectly suited for the vibe at the Mr. Roboto Project. They are stopping in Pittsburgh while on tour, and the show is sure to deliver cutthroat vocals and sharp sound to shake you out of the winter blues. Tickets here Tame Impala, the musical moniker for Australian multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker, will be making a stop in Pittsburgh on his U.S. tour. Tame Impala makes psychedelic, pop hits that have garnered Parker lots of attention over the years.Pop-punk band The Wonder Years will play at Stage AE next month as part of their Loneliest Place On Earth tour. Formed in 2005, the band originated in Lansdale, Pa. and has released several EPs and albums, includingThe instrumental band Khruangbin has a unique sound. The songs are funky and jazzy, and very rarely contain vocals, but when they do, the singing is strong and harmonious. Come see what this band is all about, but before you go, try listening to their latest albumor their older projectWith songs like "Wish You Were Gay," Claud is sure to be a new favorite for you if you like dreamy pop songs about longing and love. Tickets here Fans of Mitski have been waiting years for this moment. The release ofin February followed by a full tour has been highly anticipated as Mitski has steadily released great singles over the course of 2021 and early 2022. Get your tickets now before they sell out. Tickets here Founded in 2004 in Philadelphia by musician Alec Ounsworth, this indie rock band has produced surprisingly catchy songs, most notably "The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth." Past members have included drummer Sean Greenhalgh, keyboardist Robbie Guertin, and brothers Lee and Tyler Sargent. Ounsworth is the only current member and he will be on tour this winter. Tickets here. Cannons makes bedroom electropop music that will spice up any playlist. You’ll easily get wrapped up in singer Michelle Joy's tantalizing vocals. Tickets here Los Angeles-based, multi-instrumentalist Sasami Ashworth performs under the name SASAMI, making melodic and moody sounds for you to enjoy on a cold, sunny day. On Fri., Feb. 25, SASAMI will see the scheduled release of a second full-length album