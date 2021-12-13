Concert Preview: Diet Cig, Killswitch Engage, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in January

Fri., Jan. 7Kiwi Jr., Nap Eyes, and The Zells at Club Cafe
56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com
Join indie-rockers Nap Eyes and Kiwi Jr., along with The Zells for a night of live music. Kiwi Jr. just recently released their second album, Cooler Returns, and Nap Eyes released Snapshot of a Beginner in 2020. Click here for tickets.
Sat., Jan. 8Joint Operation, Stationary Pebbles, and Just Those Guys at Club Cafe
56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com
Joint Operation, funk rock 'n' rollers out of Baltimore, are coming to Pittsburgh with Stationary Pebbles, a funk and reggae quartet, and Pittsburgh-based duo Just Those Guys. Click here for tickets.
Tue., Jan. 11Two Thumbs Down, Stand and Wave w/ Wasted Space, and Lost Cat at The Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. dltsgdom.com
This popular DIY venue is hosting these four acts in January. Two Thumbs Down is a Washington, D.C.-based band that just released their album End All Be All in November. Stand and Wave released songs to stay at home to in 2020, and Wasted Space, a Pittsburgh-based band, had their most recent release in 2020. Click here for tickets.
Fri., Jan 14Feral Cat & the Wild and Byron Nash Trio at Club Cafe
Thu., Jan. 20Diet Cig w/ Chase Petra at The Andy Warhol Museum
117 Sandusky St., North Side. warhol.org
The Warhol Museum welcomes indie rock duo Diet Cig as they tour to support their album Do You Wonder About Me. Composed of vocalist and guitarist Alex Luciano and drummer Noah Bowman, Diet Cig makes infectious pop songs that will have you falling in love. They will be joined by Chase Petra as the opener. Click here for tickets.
Sun., Jan. 23Magic City Hippies at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. thunderbirdmusichall.com
A rock trio composed of Robby Hunter, Pat Howard, and John Coughlin, Magic City Hippies makes music that you can cruise to. With funky and smooth sounds, they can be the soundtrack to your next party. Click here for tickets.
Wed., Jan. 26Another Michael w/ Jodi at The Mr. Roboto Project
5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. dltsgdom.com
Philadelphia-based musicians Another Michael will be in Pittsburgh in January as a part of their tour. You can head to bandcamp to get a taste of their sound, they recently released an Unplugged sessions album that you can stream or purchase. They will be joined by Chicago’s Jodi. Click here for tickets.
Fri., Jan. 28Killswitch Engage at Stage AE
400 N. Shore Drive, North Side. stagepittsburgh.com
Stopping in Pittsburgh for their Atonement tour, Killswitch Engage plays metalcore music that will surely have you fired up. Click here for tickets.
Sat., Jan. 29True Blues at The Kelly Strayhorn Theater
5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. kelly-strayhorn.org
True Blues is a concert hosted by MacArthur Grant recipient Corey Harris, joined by America’s foremost blues harmonica virtuoso Phil Wiggins, and Cedric Watson. This night is a celebration of the genre sponsored by the Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Music Society. Click here for tickets.