Concert Preview: Diet Cig, Killswitch Engage, and other live shows coming to Pittsburgh in January

click to enlarge CP Photo by Jared Wickerham Feral Cat

Fri., Jan. 7

Sat., Jan. 8

Tue., Jan. 11

Fri., Jan 14

56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. clubcafelive.com

Thu., Jan. 20

Sun., Jan. 23

Wed., Jan. 26

Fri., Jan. 28

Sat., Jan. 29

Join indie-rockers Nap Eyes and Kiwi Jr., along with The Zells for a night of live music. Kiwi Jr. just recently released their second album,, and Nap Eyes releasedin 2020. Click here for tickets. Joint Operation, funk rock 'n' rollers out of Baltimore, are coming to Pittsburgh with Stationary Pebbles, a funk and reggae quartet, and Pittsburgh-based duo Just Those Guys. Click here for tickets. This popular DIY venue is hosting these four acts in January. Two Thumbs Down is a Washington, D.C.-based band that just released their albumin November. Stand and Wave releasedin 2020, and Wasted Space, a Pittsburgh-based band, had their most recent release in 2020. Click here for tickets Join Pittsburgh-based multi-genre artist Feral Cat and the Byron Nash Trio for a wild night of music that will make you groove. This night is sure to be electric, so get your tickets while you can. Click here for tickets. The Warhol Museum welcomes indie rock duo Diet Cig as they tour to support their album. Composed of vocalist and guitarist Alex Luciano and drummer Noah Bowman, Diet Cig makes infectious pop songs that will have you falling in love. They will be joined by Chase Petra as the opener. Click here for tickets. A rock trio composed of Robby Hunter, Pat Howard, and John Coughlin, Magic City Hippies makes music that you can cruise to. With funky and smooth sounds, they can be the soundtrack to your next party. Click here for tickets. Philadelphia-based musicians Another Michael will be in Pittsburgh in January as a part of their tour. You can head to bandcamp to get a taste of their sound, they recently released an Unplugged sessions album that you can stream or purchase. They will be joined by Chicago’s Jodi. Click here for tickets. Stopping in Pittsburgh for their Atonement tour, Killswitch Engage plays metalcore music that will surely have you fired up. Click here for tickets. True Blues is a concert hosted by MacArthur Grant recipient Corey Harris, joined by America’s foremost blues harmonica virtuoso Phil Wiggins, and Cedric Watson. This night is a celebration of the genre sponsored by the Calliope: The Pittsburgh Folk Music Society. Click here for tickets.