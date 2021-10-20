Con Alma Shadyside transitions to a completely vegetarian menu

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz Con Alma location in Shadyside

"Con Alma means 'with soul', so I develop recipes based on traditional dishes found predominantly in Latin America, incorporating other influences from around the world- not fine dining food, but food that grandmas would cook, homey and community, but elevated," says Con Alma chef Josh Ross.



octopus cooked in a deep red garlic sauce) were standouts on the old menu