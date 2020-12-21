 Con Alma launches new takeout dinner packages with livestream jazz | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Con Alma launches new takeout dinner packages with livestream jazz

By

click to enlarge Grab dinner-to-go from Con Alma. - PHOTO: ADAM MILLIRON
Photo: Adam Milliron
Grab dinner-to-go from Con Alma.
Con Alma in Shadyside is a nightlife hotspot, offering a top-notch menu of Latin American-inspired eats, paired with sets of soul-filled, live jazz. And although the restaurant has transitioned to takeout, there’s still a way to experience a night out at Con Alma from your own home, with dinner and livestreamed music.

The dinner and livestream packages — for one or two people — include an appetizer, entree, and a code for the night’s jazz stream. General manager Aimee Marshall says the Con Alma team has been planning to offer a music livestream, and when it became too cold for distanced dining and live jazz, realized they “had to make it happen now.”

“It was quite a task and investment to make sure we had a system going that’s going to get across the world-renowned talent of Pittsburgh jazz musicians,” says Marshall in an email. “People have been used to literally being up close and personal to them in our intimate space.”


Musicians, who Marshall says are thrilled to play for a live audience again, are streamed from the stage in Con Alma’s dining room.

“Nothing will ever be like the intimate live in-person experience, but it is better than nothing,” Marshall says.

Menu items include favorites like jerk wings, the Jamacian beef patty, ropa vieja, and lechon asado. Cocktails and wine are available as add-ons, and Marshall says they’re offering a customized wine pairing for those that ask. Food, cocktails, and music are all available for individual purchase. (The livestreams, from 6-8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, are available for $10 a night.)
click to enlarge Howie Alexander and Tony DePaolis play in front of Con Alma in Shadyside in May 2020. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Howie Alexander and Tony DePaolis play in front of Con Alma in Shadyside in May 2020.
Marshall and the team at Con Alma plan to offer livestream dinner packages as long as they can. And, when coronavirus restrictions are lifted and the weather is warm, Marshall says the livestream will continue for those that are not in Pittsburgh.

Dinner packages, access to the livestream, and the takeout menu can be found online at conalmapgh.com.

Trending

Where to find holiday takeout in Pittsburgh
Five local Pittsburgh shops selling natural wine
Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh group votes to join United Steelworkers union
Allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalist were an open secret. Did the universities he worked for help keep it that way?
What local LGBTQ organizers and legislators say must be done post-election
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Food

Where to find holiday takeout in Pittsburgh

By Maggie Weaver

Where to find holiday takeout in Pittsburgh

Takeout Review: The Vandal

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout Review: The Vandal

Just add milk: Testing hot chocolate bombs

By Maggie Weaver

Just add milk: Testing hot chocolate bombs

Hilltop Coffee opens, Cinderlands Beer expands, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Hilltop Coffee opens, Cinderlands Beer expands, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • December 16-22, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Where to find holiday takeout in Pittsburgh

Where to find holiday takeout in Pittsburgh

By Maggie Weaver

Just add milk: Testing hot chocolate bombs

Just add milk: Testing hot chocolate bombs

By Maggie Weaver

Early concept art for Brew: The Museum of Beer

Online exhibition about brewing in Pittsburgh and Pa. launches from Brew: the Museum of Beer

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation