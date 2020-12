Con Alma launches new takeout dinner packages with livestream jazz

click to enlarge Photo: Adam Milliron Grab dinner-to-go from Con Alma.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Howie Alexander and Tony DePaolis play in front of Con Alma in Shadyside in May 2020.

Con Alma in Shadyside is a nightlife hotspot, offering a top-notch menu of Latin American-inspired eats, paired with sets of soul-filled, live jazz. And although the restaurant has transitioned to takeout, there’s still a way to experience a night out at Con Alma from your own home, with dinner and livestreamed music.The dinner and livestream packages — for one or two people — include an appetizer, entree, and a code for the night’s jazz stream. General manager Aimee Marshall says the Con Alma team has been planning to offer a music livestream, and when it became too cold for distanced dining and live jazz, realized they “had to make it happen now.”“It was quite a task and investment to make sure we had a system going that’s going to get across the world-renowned talent of Pittsburgh jazz musicians,” says Marshall in an email. “People have been used to literally being up close and personal to them in our intimate space.”Musicians, who Marshall says are thrilled to play for a live audience again, are streamed from the stage in Con Alma’s dining room.“Nothing will ever be like the intimate live in-person experience, but it is better than nothing,” Marshall says.Menu items include favorites like jerk wings, the Jamacian beef patty, ropa vieja, and lechon asado. Cocktails and wine are available as add-ons, and Marshall says they’re offering a customized wine pairing for those that ask. Food, cocktails, and music are all available for individual purchase. (The livestreams, from 6-8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, are available for $10 a night.)Marshall and the team at Con Alma plan to offer livestream dinner packages as long as they can. And, when coronavirus restrictions are lifted and the weather is warm, Marshall says the livestream will continue for those that are not in Pittsburgh.Dinner packages, access to the livestream, and the takeout menu can be found online at conalmapgh.com