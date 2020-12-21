Con Alma launches new takeout dinner packages with livestream jazz

The dinner and livestream packages — for one or two people — include an appetizer, entree, and a code for the night’s jazz stream. General manager Aimee Marshall says the Con Alma team has been planning to offer a music livestream, and when it became too cold for distanced dining and live jazz, realized they “had to make it happen now.”
“It was quite a task and investment to make sure we had a system going that’s going to get across the world-renowned talent of Pittsburgh jazz musicians,” says Marshall in an email. “People have been used to literally being up close and personal to them in our intimate space.”
Musicians, who Marshall says are thrilled to play for a live audience again, are streamed from the stage in Con Alma’s dining room.
“Nothing will ever be like the intimate live in-person experience, but it is better than nothing,” Marshall says.
Menu items include favorites like jerk wings, the Jamacian beef patty, ropa vieja, and lechon asado. Cocktails and wine are available as add-ons, and Marshall says they’re offering a customized wine pairing for those that ask. Food, cocktails, and music are all available for individual purchase. (The livestreams, from 6-8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, are available for $10 a night.)
Dinner packages, access to the livestream, and the takeout menu can be found online at conalmapgh.com.