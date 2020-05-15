 Con Alma continues to bring live jazz performances to Pittsburgh | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Con Alma continues to bring live jazz performances to Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Howie Alexander and Tony DePaolis play in front of Con Alma in Shadyside. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Howie Alexander and Tony DePaolis play in front of Con Alma in Shadyside.
Jazz fans rejoice! Con Alma has begun offering live jazz performances on Sundays in a socially distant manner, of course.

Each Sunday from 12-3 p.m., (weather permitting), a different jazz musician or band will set up outside of the Ellsworth Ave. restaurant in Shadyside. Conveniently, this is also during the time Con Alma is open for takeout and delivery hours: Fridays and Saturdays 4-7 p.m. and Sundays 12-3 p.m. 
click to enlarge con_alma_jazz3.jpg


The performances are scheduled week by week and this Sun., May 17 is Howie Alexander Trio. Last week Reggie Watkins performed with Anton DeFade Trio playing the week before.

"We felt it was important to keep presenting jazz because Pittsburgh is a jazz music city," says John Shannon, Con Alma's music curator. "It has one of the deepest jazz legacies in the world and we see it as a part of this city’s backbone. To us, keeping jazz going is an important part of keeping the spirit of our city strong during this difficult and unprecedented time." 


Con Alma has also launched the Con Alma Solo Series, a livestream from different jazz musicians' homes every Friday and Saturday which can be viewed on the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages.

"This helps to keep the strong jazz fan base of Pittsburgh in touch with the musicians, as well as create money for the musicians through virtual tipping on Venmo, etc.," says Shannon. "We have also started a fund to help the Elders of the Pittsburgh Jazz Scene. Even once musicians can come out and work again, the elders of the scene (a very important part) won’t be able to and shouldn’t. Many of these musicians have been gigging musicians their entire lives and can definitely use the money right now."
click to enlarge Howie Alexander and Tony DePaolis play in front of Con Alma in Shadyside. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Howie Alexander and Tony DePaolis play in front of Con Alma in Shadyside.
Three weeks ago Con Alma had an event that was a solo livestream from Shannon (He's also a guitarist.) combined with a Virtual Vinyl Happy Hour on Zoom with Tom Wendt (drummer, Duquesne faculty) playing records of and talking about Pittsburgh jazz greats.

"It was a success, and we plan to do another one next week," says Shannon. 

Since it's opening last year, Con Alma has continuously brought live jazz performances to Pittsburgh, filling the void left by urban redevelopment and demolition of the Hill District and the vibrant jazz lineup of Wiley Ave.

Tags

Latest in Music

Get a free download of Rocket Loves Blue's 'The Great Indoors' by donating to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

By Jordan Snowden

"The Great Indoors" cover art

Kenny Chesney's May 30 Pittsburgh show has finally been postponed

By Alex Gordon

Kenny Chesney

LuRose introduces herself with a 'Sweet' and warming single

By Jordan Snowden

LuRose

New Music Friday (On a Monday)

By Jordan Snowden

New Music Friday (On a Monday)
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 13-19, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Make + Matter storefront in Lawrenceville

Make + Matter is permanently closing

By Amanda Waltz

Dependable Drive In Theater is shown on Sat., May 9, 2020 in Moon, Pa.

Touchless sinks, concession-stand apps, and other pandemic prep prepare drive-in theaters for reopening

By Hannah Lynn

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney's May 30 Pittsburgh show has finally been postponed

By Alex Gordon

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation