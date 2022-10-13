 Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death | Pittsburgh City Paper

Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death

By

click to enlarge Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Supporters leave lit candles and place flowers in front of a photo of Jim Rogers in Friendship Park after marching through the streets a year following his death.
A candlelight vigil was held this evening in Friendship Park, honoring the life of Jim Rogers on the anniversary of his death.

Rogers, a 54-year-old homeless man, died inside a local hospital on Oct. 14, 2021, less than 24 hours after Pittsburgh Police officers tased him eight times.
click to enlarge Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
About 50 of Rogers' friends, family, and supporters gathered in Bloomfield on Thursday night where they played his favorite music while walking to Friendship Park for the vigil. Among the supporters were Rogers' niece, Diamond Rogers, and sister-in-law, Tiffany Hale, who both wore "Justice for Jim Rogers" shirts with "Charge Those Officers" written on the back.

On Oct. 13, 2021, a Bloomfield resident called police to report Rogers allegedly stealing, then returning, a $50 bike from a neighbor’s front yard. The woman who owned the bike said she wanted to get rid of it, and told local TV station WPXI that the man could have had it for free. Organizers of Thursday's vigil encouraged supporters to show up with bicycles.
click to enlarge Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
After Pittsburgh Police officers tased Rogers eight times, he reportedly asked for help and medical attention at least 13 times.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt announced the conclusion of an internal investigation into Rogers' death in March 2022, saying that they planned to terminate five of the eight officers involved.

Last week, TribLive reported that a grand jury investigation into his death concluded with no word as to whether any of the 13 police officers who were on the scene at the time Rogers was tased would be charged.
click to enlarge Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Jim Rogers' niece, Diamond Rogers, and uncle, Billy Joe, hold hands during the candlelight vigil.
click to enlarge Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
click to enlarge Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Jim Rogers' niece, Diamond Rogers, gets emotional during his candlelight vigil in Friendship Park.
click to enlarge Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Jim Rogers' sister-in-law, Tiffany Hale, walks her bike past the candlelight memorial inside Friendship Park.

Trending

Speaking of Jim Rogers , Ed Gainey

InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system

By Owen Gabbey

InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system

Nonprofits in the news: New leaders, child-designed playgrounds, and free furnaces

By Alice Crow

Nonprofits in the news: New leaders, child-designed playgrounds, and free furnaces

Video shows police officer belittling resident when confronted on illegal parking

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Video shows police officer belittling resident when confronted on illegal parking

Judge approves removal of Schenley Park Columbus statue

By Jamie Wiggan

Police surround a vandalized Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh
More »

Tags

Latest in Social Justice

Protesters decry jail conditions during Downtown rally ahead of oversight board meeting

By Jordana Rosenfeld and Jared Wickerham

Protesters decry jail conditions during Downtown rally ahead of oversight board meeting (8)

New national study predicts lower life expectancy for Black Pittsburghers

By Jamie Wiggan

New national study predicts lower life expectancy for Black Pittsburghers

Judge approves removal of Schenley Park Columbus statue

By Jamie Wiggan

Police surround a vandalized Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh

CP Jail Watch: probation detainer lawsuit, another death, banned books, and more

By Jordana Rosenfeld

CP Jail Watch: probation detainer lawsuit, another death, banned books, and more
More »
More Social Justice »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 12-18, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

John Fetterman wins Republican support in latest ad campaign

John Fetterman wins Republican support in latest ad campaign

By Kim Lyons

Latino entrepreneurs show strength, perseverance in helping to grow a Pittsburgh community

Latino entrepreneurs show strength, perseverance in helping to grow a Pittsburgh community

By Jamie Wiggan

Striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers call for subscription, advertising boycotts

Striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers call for subscription, advertising boycotts

By Jamie Wiggan

New study labels $2 billion ALCOSAN plan insufficient, calls for additional improvements

New study labels $2 billion ALCOSAN plan insufficient, calls for additional improvements

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation