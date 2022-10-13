Community members honor Jim Rogers with candlelight vigil on anniversary of his death | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Supporters leave lit candles and place flowers in front of a photo of Jim Rogers in Friendship Park after marching through the streets a year following his death.
A candlelight vigil was held this evening in Friendship Park, honoring the life of Jim Rogers on the anniversary of his death.
Rogers, a 54-year-old homeless man, died inside a local hospital on Oct. 14, 2021, less than 24 hours after Pittsburgh Police officers tased him
eight times.
About 50 of Rogers' friends, family, and supporters gathered in Bloomfield on Thursday night where they played his favorite music while walking to Friendship Park for the vigil. Among the supporters were Rogers' niece, Diamond Rogers, and sister-in-law, Tiffany Hale, who both wore "Justice for Jim Rogers" shirts with "Charge Those Officers" written on the back.
On Oct. 13, 2021, a Bloomfield resident called police to report Rogers allegedly stealing, then returning, a $50 bike from a neighbor’s front yard. The woman who owned the bike said she wanted to get rid of it, and told local TV station WPXI
that the man could have had it for free. Organizers of Thursday's vigil encouraged supporters to show up with bicycles.
After Pittsburgh Police officers tased Rogers eight times, he reportedly
asked for help and medical attention at least 13 times.
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt announced
the conclusion of an internal investigation into Rogers' death in March 2022, saying that they planned to terminate five of the eight officers involved.
Last week, TribLive reported
that a grand jury investigation into his death concluded with no word as to whether any of the 13 police officers who were on the scene at the time Rogers was tased would be charged.
Jim Rogers' niece, Diamond Rogers, and uncle, Billy Joe, hold hands during the candlelight vigil.
Jim Rogers' niece, Diamond Rogers, gets emotional during his candlelight vigil in Friendship Park.
Jim Rogers' sister-in-law, Tiffany Hale, walks her bike past the candlelight memorial inside Friendship Park.