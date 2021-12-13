 Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Community input sought for new Riverview Park bike/pedestrian bridge

click to enlarge A draft rendering of the Davis Avenue Bridge connecting Brighton Heights to Riverview Park - IMAGE: COURTESY OF CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Image: courtesy of City of Pittsburgh
A draft rendering of the Davis Avenue Bridge connecting Brighton Heights to Riverview Park
Riverview Park in Pittsburgh’s North Side will eventually be getting a new access point thanks to the Davis Avenue pedestrian and bicycle bridge that will connect to the large city park’s western side.

According to a press release, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto commissioned a study on the possibilities of a new bridge to connect Brighton Heights to Riverview Park. With help from the passage of the federal American Rescue Plan, the city was able to allocate additional funds totaling over $4 million dollars to complete this project.
On Dec. 13, the city will be holding its first community meeting for the new Davis Avenue Bridge project. The virtual meeting will be held over Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. and attendees can participate by following this link (more information on the meeting is available at the city's website.) The virtual meeting is being hosted by the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

Davis Avenue used to have a bridge connecting to the Riverview Park area. That bridge was originally constructed in 1898, and rehabbed in 1986, but was demolished in 2009 due to major structural deterioration. The new Davis Avenue bridge project will see the construction of a multi-use pedestrian bridge over Woods Run Avenue and valley. It will include well-marked bike lanes and a pedestrian path, and will not include access for vehicles. According to a release, the new bridge will look to emulate the look of its historic predecessor.


Peduto said he is excited to start the process of completing this bridge, and connecting Brighton Heights to one of the city’s best parks.

“The North Side has long called for their access to Riverview Park to be restored. A new Davis Avenue Bridge is not just a critical infrastructure project, it dramatically increases the quality of life for our Brighton Heights residents,” said Peduto in a release. “I was proud to allocate the funding, but projects like these are not done by the city alone. Without partnerships in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., these projects do not happen.”

