Commemorate this holiday season with the 2020 Repaired Sinkhole Ornament

Photo: Toby Fraley 2020 Repaired Sinkhole Ornament by Toby Fraley

People love wrapping this chaotic year, or, to be fair, the last four years, into a neat little metaphor. It was a dumpster fire, an angry bald eagle, a cartoon dog sitting dead-eyed in a burning house.Or, in the case of Pittsburgh, it's a Port Authority bus falling into a sinkhole . The image of that poor bus, its nose pointed up at the sky as if looking to its creator, demanding to know, “Why? Why me?” really struck a chord, inspiring Halloween costumes, desserts, and countless memes, as well as a Twitter account It also inspired local artist Toby Fraley to create a Christmas ornament last year.Now, nearly a year after the event, the sinkhole was finally repaired , opening 10th Street in Downtown up to traffic again.How does one celebrate this momentous occasion? Thanks to Fraley, there's an ornament for that, too.“Bring the excitement of a repaired hole into your home for 2020!” reads a description for the 2020 Repaired Sinkhole Ornament, depicting a section of street with a bump of blacktop marking the former location of the 18-foot, bus-swallowing hole. There's also a tiny discarded face mask.On Fraley's website , the 2020 Repaired Sinkhole Ornament is pictured with text reading, “Pittsburghers didn't have a ton to celebrate in 2020..... except the sinkhole was finally repaired in October, nearly a full year after it formed and ate a bus.”You can order your own Repaired Sinkhole Ornament now (either with or without a brass hanger), and shipping begins on Sat., Dec. 5.You can also still buy the 2019 Sinkhole Bus Ornament and make it a set.The Repaired Sinkhole Ornament would make a great gift for any yinzer with an irreverent sense of humor. It serves as a reminder that even the biggest problems are fixable, even if it takes a little time. And while we still have to grapple with the pandemic , social justice issues, and tumultuous election year , at least we have one less hole to worry about.