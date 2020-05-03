Colony Cat Cafe, Pittsburgh's first cat cafe, announces closure during COVID-19 pandemic

click to enlarge CP photo: Megan Gloeckler Colony Cat Cafe in February 2020

In addition to offering food and drinks, the cat cafe also had a store where it sold merchandise and cat-covered clothing, bags, and trinkets, including a cat-shaped "purrogi" enamel pin. In the Facebook post, the cafe said they'll be having a going-out-of-business sale, tentatively scheduled for Sat., May 16.

"As the chapter closes on Alexander’s, we take with us the most full heart," wrote Kim Colaizzi Ifft to Alexander's Facebook page. " A heart full of memories, and laughter, and now tears. We are blessed to call everyone of our customers our friends, and we thank you for keeping us at the heart of Bloomfield for all of these years. "