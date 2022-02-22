Coffee Tree workers vote to unionize with United Food and Commercial Workers

The Coffee Tree Roasters employees have been campaigning since late last year to unionize with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776. Coffee Tree Roasters is a Pittsburgh-based coffee chain with five locations throughout the region.
Employees voted 17-3 in favor of unionizing. Coffee Tree management is contesting nine additional ballots, according to a Feb. 22 release from UFCW.
A request for comment from Coffee Tree management was not immediately returned.
UFCW 1776 President Wendell Young IV announced the union victory, saying, “This is a great win for these workers and their families, and now they are part of our family of 35,000 workers. They stood tall and have remained firm in their commitment to join our union throughout what was a grueling process. I am very proud of our newest members, and we look forward to the next step, which is to negotiate a strong contract with fair wages and workplace protections, including the right to free speech without any fear of being fired or other retribution.”
Young said that the vote still must be certified by the National Labor Relations Board, a process that can take 7 to 10 days. Young thanked Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and the members of the state Senate and state House Democratic delegations from Allegheny County for their strong support throughout the organizing campaign.
"Congratulations to the Coffee Tree Roasters workers who have successfully won their union," said Fetterman in an official statement. "Unfortunately, it’s still far too hard for workers to unionize, and this has been a long road for the workers of Coffee Tree. It shouldn’t be that way. Every worker deserves a union, no exceptions.”
The company’s workers said that they look forward to negotiating for better pay and improved working conditions.
"As an employee that has been with Coffee Tree Roasters for two and a half years, it feels amazing to be a part of this and to get the win for our union,” said Riley Davis of Mt. Lebanon. “I have seen so many of my previous coworkers leave for better wages and change, and to see that now we have a voice to improve our workplace makes me excited to make it great for the coworkers I have now. We have an amazing team and customers, and I can't wait to start negotiations for better pay and working conditions."
“The entire community rallied around these workers. Pittsburgh has always been a union town,” Young said. “And as I like to remind people, nothing goes better with a cup of coffee than a union.”