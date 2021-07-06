Coffee shop openings, birria quesadillas, and more Pittsburgh food news

Cafetano Coffee Roasters
cafetanopgh.com
There’s a new high-end coffee shop coming to the Strip District. Cafetano Coffee Roasters has an excellent collection of coffee, smoothies, fruit drinks, tea, and hot chocolate, as well as a menu of delicious treats. From sandwiches to brownies, they have something for whatever you crave. The exact location and date of opening are still TBD but watch their website and Instagram for more information.
Ruckus Coffee Gallery
1707 Babcock Blvd., Shaler. ruckuscafe.com
Ruckus Coffee Gallery, a new coffee shop in Shaler, had its grand opening weekend over the July 4 weekend. It’s a great place to grab a coffee or a dessert, and, for artists or musicians, to showcase your work. Ruckus is currently hiring so you can be a member of the team or just enjoy the coffee from the customer side of the counter.
Casbah
229 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside. casbah.kitchen
As a part of a rollout of summer salads and dishes at many Big Burrito Group restaurants, Casbah is hosting the Summer Festa di Pasta. From July 12 - 15, the menu will include many new pasta dishes, including linguini, sweet corn gnudi, bucatini, sweet corn & ricotta ravioli, fusilli, potato gnocchi, ridiatori, mafaldine, and pappardelle. These will be small plates, so you can combine two for a meal or bring a friend and try a few.
Graeter’s Ice Cream
10610 Perry Highway, Wexford. graeters.com
Graeter’s is debuting a fourth bonus flavor of the season that will be available for purchase online and at scoop shops. This fourth flavor is Cherry Cheesecake and is a combination of cheesecake ice cream, tart cherries, and graham cracker pieces. The flavor is a part of a rollout of six total bonus flavors, all available for a limited time only. A new flavor will be released every two to three weeks, with the last announcement coming on August 9.
Taco Town
110 Smithfield St., Downtown, beataqueria.com
Taco town has added a viral sensation to its menu: birria quesadillas. You may have seen birria tacos all over TikTok. We recently did a write-up of some places in town where you can find them. Well, now we can add Taco Town to the list, with a deliciously cheesy twist.
40 North
40 W. North Ave., Northside, 40northpgh.com
There’s a brand new happy hour at 40 North. Every Tuesday - Sunday from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., you can enjoy drink specials like $6 red and white wine, $4 drafts, and $3 off cocktails. The drink specials are paired with happy hour food like the Alphabet City Double Smash Burger.