Code Orange grabs second Grammy nomination, and other national Pittsburgh music news

By

click to enlarge Code Orange - PHOTO: TIM SACCENT
Photo: Tim Saccent
Code Orange
Code Orange
2020 has been a dumpster fire. But perhaps 2021 will hold good news for Code Orange, as the Pittsburgh metal band was nominated for a Grammy Award in the "Best Metal Performance" category for their album Underneath.

This will be the second time Code Orange will be a contender in that category, following the band's 2018 nomination for their third studio album, Forever.

Dan + Shay
Country-pop duo Dan + Shay, composed of Dan Smyers (who hails from Wexford) and Shay Mooney, also snagged a Grammy nomination for their collaboration with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours." It falls under the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category and is Dan + Shay's fourth Grammy nomination.

The duo took home a Grammy in the same category at the 2020 Grammy Awards for their song "Speechless," and at the 2019 Grammy Awards for their other song "Tequila."

Mac Miller
While Mac Miller's posthumous album Circles did not receive a Grammy nomination, his song "Good News" from the releases made Time Magazine's list of top 10 best songs in 2020. The song clocked in exactly halfway at #5.

