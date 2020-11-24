Code Orange grabs second Grammy nomination, and other national Pittsburgh music news

click to enlarge Photo: Tim Saccent Code Orange

Best Metal Performance" category for their album Underneath.





Dan + Shay

Country-pop duo Dan + Shay, composed of Dan Smyers (who hails from Wexford) and Shay Mooney, also snagged a Grammy nomination for their collaboration with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours." It falls under the

Best Country Duo/Group Performance category and is Dan + Shay's fourth Grammy nomination.



The duo took home a Grammy in the same category at the 2020 Grammy Awards for their song "Speechless," and at the 2019 Grammy Awards for their other song "Tequila."



Mac Miller

While Mac Miller's posthumous album Circles did not receive a Grammy nomination, his song "Good News" from the releases made Time Magazine's list of top 10 best songs in 2020. The song clocked in exactly halfway at #5.