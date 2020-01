Underneaththeskin_ Tour , yet Pittsburgh, the band's hometown, was noticeably absent. It was odd, considering the hardcore punk would be hitting cities all over the country such as Philadephia, Boston, San Fransico, and Portland.

record release show at Roxian Theatre. Opening for the band is

Every Time I Die, Zao, Jesus Piece, Machine Girl, and Facewreck. The show at the Roxian will be the





largest venue Code Orange has ever headlined in Pittsburgh.



Tickets go on sale Fri., Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here





Last week Code Orange announced the dates and locations for itsBut it turns out Code Orange was saving the best announcement for last.On, Sat., March 14, Code Orange will be celebrating the drop of its new album,, out March 13 via Roadrunner Records, with a