 Cocktails on wheels: Local women-owned Sips Mobile Bar comes to Pittsburgh | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Cocktails on wheels: Local women-owned Sips Mobile Bar comes to Pittsburgh

By

click to enlarge Co-owner Heather LaPaglia serves a customer during the grand opening of Sips Mobile Bar in Dormont on Fri., July 23. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Co-owner Heather LaPaglia serves a customer during the grand opening of Sips Mobile Bar in Dormont on Fri., July 23.
Rather than heading to the bar, what if the bar came to you? Two local women had the idea for a mobile bar on wheels to serve cocktails and beer anywhere in the city.

After meeting at a local Pride event, Heather LaPaglia and Katie Sirianni decided to combine their creative drive and launch their traveling drink business, Sips Mobile Bar.

LaPaglia says Sips Mobile Bar is a woman, Asian, LGBTQ, and veteran-owned enterprise. It offers bar services in stylish, refurbished horse trailers at events ranging from weddings to block parties.


“We love that we bring diversity,” says LaPaglia. “I think that that's going to resonate a lot with the community.”

Sips offers four different packages for rental services ranging from $700 to $2,000 based on the number of trailers needed, number of guests, number of bartenders, location, etc. There is also an “A La Cart” package for those interested in a more personalized experience with customized trailer decor, additional bartenders, and special drinkware. Sips generally works within a 45-mile radius of Pittsburgh, but Sirianni and LaPaglia say they are willing to travel farther if needed.

“The sky's the limit,” says Sirianni. “And I think that's what makes it so awesome about it being a mobile bar, we can go anywhere with it.”
click to enlarge Co-owner Katie Sirianni serves a customer during the grand opening of Sips Mobile Bar in Dormont on Fri., July 23. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Co-owner Katie Sirianni serves a customer during the grand opening of Sips Mobile Bar in Dormont on Fri., July 23.
Sips Mobile Bar does not supply alcohol for events, but Sirianni and LaPaglia say they will pick up the alcohol for the customer and then bartend inside the trailers at the event.

LaPaglia originally had an online art business where she sold her artwork “For Violet,” but says it wasn’t receiving the attention she wanted. She then had the idea for a mobile storefront to travel to customers at pop-up locations. With the help of her husband, she transformed an old 1970s horse trailer into “Daisey” — a refurbished, white rustic mobile shop dressed in hanging flowers and citrus wreaths to sell her work and plants.


Sips Mobile Bar includes another refurbished vehicle — a 1989 horse trailer — in their fleet. This trailer differentiates from the other as it is painted black, with darker wood panels in the front accented with pop-out windows.

Sirianni first met LaPaglia in June when Sirianni’s pop-up T-shirt shop was located next to LaPaglia’s trailer at a Pride event in the Strip District. They hit it off there, and then Sirianni traveled to LaPaglia’s home in Beaver County, and the idea for Sips Mobile Bar came to fruition.

“I was staring at this trailer and I’m like ‘Oh, my God. This is a genius idea. Storefront on wheels,’” says Sirianni.

After a few failed storefronts for her T-shirts, Sirianni felt her inspiration reignite after talking with LaPaglia about operating a business on wheels. Within a week of meeting her future business partner, Sirianni traveled with her father to Philadelphia to purchase “Maggie,” the second trailer for Sips Mobile Bar.

LaPaglia and Sirianni held Sips Mobile Bar’s grand opening celebration on July 24 in collaboration with Bunker Labs, a nonprofit organization supporting small businesses for veterans, at the VFW Hall in Dormont. The event featured both trailers alongside a live DJ, catering, donations of craft beer from local breweries, and a ribbon cutting from Dormont Mayor Jason Walsh.


LaPaglia and Sirianni hope to expand Sips in the future with more refurbished trailers added to their current fleet of two, and more staff.

“We didn't expect for it to get so exciting so quickly,” says Sirianni.
Sips Mobile Bar sipsmobilebarco.com

Trending

As WYEP’s new program director, Liz Felix wants to help pull the music station out of the pandemic
Virtual book talk explores the human and environment costs of fracking in Appalachia
Pittsburgh performance company uses Penn Avenue storefronts to stage live shows
Two former Steelers test positive for COVID, but only one says he's vaccinated
Two restaurants on Pittsburgh's North Side requiring proof of vaccination
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Woman-owned 4Four6 Distillery in Sharpsburg offers an approachable and flavorful intro to craft liquor

By Ryan Deto

Cranberry Clementine Car at 4Four6 Distillery
More »

Tags

Latest in Drink

How to make Old Bay latte syrup and taste the sea

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

How to make Old Bay latte syrup and taste the sea

Beer of the Week: Voodoo Brewery’s αphotic

By Owen Gabbey

Beer of the Week: Voodoo Brewery’s αphotic

Moe’s Southwest Grille sponsoring craft brewery tour across Pittsburgh area

By Lauryn Nania

Moe’s Southwest Grille sponsoring craft brewery tour across Pittsburgh area

Eat’n Park and Turner's create the ultimate Pittsburgh drink: Smiley Cookie Milk

By Lauryn Nania

Eat’n Park and Turner's create the ultimate Pittsburgh drink: Smiley Cookie Milk
More »

Readers also liked…

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 4-10, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

A new burger joint, vegan doughnuts, and more Pittsburgh food news (2)

A new burger joint, vegan doughnuts, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Pabellón shows how Venezuelan food fits right into Pittsburghers’ comfort zones

Pabellón shows how Venezuelan food fits right into Pittsburghers’ comfort zones

By Ryan Deto

Picklesburgh volunteers

New Adda location, reopened dining rooms, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

East End Brewing opens permanent in-house pizza kitchen called East End Chewing

East End Brewing opens permanent in-house pizza kitchen called East End Chewing

By Lauryn Nania

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation