CMU creative writing professor Jim Daniels retires after 40 years; releases new poetry collection

Jim Daniels has published or collaborated on approximately 41 books since his debut poetry collectionwon the Brittingham Prize in 1985. The recently retired Carnegie Mellon University creative writing professor’s bibliography includes poetry chapbooks and collections, books of short fiction, and edited anthologies.Daniels’ new poetry collection, Wayne State University Press ) will be familiar to anyone who has read his work. Like a master craftsman, Daniels constructs his poems word by word, line by line, with a directness and economy of language that’s been constant in a body of work that spans 36 years.“It’s hard to think about my voice in that way, but I hope it’s been consistent in terms of some of my concerns that I continue to write about and explore, and am continually drawn to,” says Daniels, who taught at CMU for 40 years before retiring this year.Daniels recently spoke toaboutfrom France, where he’s living part-time.One of the things about writing has been it’s my way of preserving memories. It can be looking at memories from the past and finally understanding them, or getting a deeper understanding of them, in some way, as I look back at myself a teenager. In some ways, that’s a very different person than I am now. On the other hand, there are certain things that trigger the memories, and music is one of them.Basically, the focus of the whole book is toggling back and forth between being a parent and being my parents’ child. … My children becoming adults and going out into the world, you do really feel it in terms of your role as a parent and your role as a child and how those two come into conflict.One of the interesting things about becoming a parent is it triggers memories of your own childhood, in a way. You think about how your parents handled certain situations and how you handled them, or didn’t handle them. You try the best you can. Being a parent is the most humbling thing I’ve experienced, and the most rewarding.A lot of people would lump Detroit and Pittsburgh together as classic, cliched Rust Belt towns. In some ways, they have similar histories, histories that I try to acknowledge and pay tribute to, but I was a different person growing up in Detroit than I am in Pittsburgh in terms of how I see thingsBecause I used to live so close to Schenley Park, a remarkable number of my poems have been set there over the years. It’s a refuge in the middle of the city, and when my kids were young, we spent a lot of time there. … Just being able to walk over a bridge into the park was kind of a gift. That ends up making at least some of the Pittsburgh poems, if not idyllic, as paying more attention to the natural world.[where Daniels and his wife, writer Kristin Kovacic, are spending more time]Based on what I’ve been writing here [in France], I would say maybe not, but I did want to bring in an awareness of that. Because one of things I don’t want to be limited to or to be stereotyped as is someone who just writes about certain things or places. I feel like I have permission to go to France and write about France, that being just part of my explorations geographically, that take me to new places emotionally as well.