Clemente Museum to celebrate its reopening with an outdoor festival

The Clemente Museum on Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville is a space dedicated to the famous Pittsburgh Pirate and humanitarian Roberto Clemente. Staring on April 10, the museum will be open to small group tours.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on April 10. Vendors will be on site that Sun., April 11, for the same duration. Birch Creek will be providing farm-fresh meats and produce, Engine House 25 will be sampling their wine collection, Lola's will be serving up their Mexico- and Philippines-inspired brunch fare, and spruce & adorn will be selling gifts.
The event will be held in the Clemente Museum parking lot beneath the mural. Street parking will be available. Guests are asked to wear masks for the duration of their visit to protect vendors and themselves.
The Clemente Museum. 3339 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. clementemuseum.com