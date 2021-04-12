 Classic Lines bookstore in Squirrel Hill purchased by Riverstone Books | Literary Arts | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Classic Lines bookstore in Squirrel Hill purchased by Riverstone Books

By

click to enlarge Riverstone Books in the North Hills - PHOTO: COURTESY OF RIVERSTONE BOOKS
Photo: courtesy of Riverstone Books
Riverstone Books in the North Hills
Classic Lines bookstore has been a staple in Squirrel Hill for years, not to mention Pittsburgh's vibrant independent bookstore scene. It earned acclaim from local community groups and even once was named a finalist in Publisher’s Weekly Bookstore of the Year award. But, like many small businesses, the bookstore was hit hard by COVID-19, and Classic Lines started a crowdfund last year.

Now, Classic Lines owner Dan Iddings is retiring, but that doesn’t mean the Squirrel Hill bookshop is disappearing. Thanks to a sale to the North Hills-based Riverstone Books, the Classic Lines location will remain open, but as Classic Lines by Riverstone.

“We are delighted that when Dan decided to retire, he concluded Riverstone was the best home for his customers and staff. Squirrel Hill is a vibrant neighborhood and has supported Dan since he started Classic Lines and we’re excited to join the community,” said Barbara Jeremiah, owner of Riverstone Books, in a press release.


Jeremiah said when Riverstone is expected to take over operations in May, the shop will continue the Iddings legacy, while also adding some services: such as online ordering, a large children’s section, curbside and home delivery, a loyalty program, subscriptions, and online and potentially in-person events.

Iddings said it has been a privilege to serve the community for so long, and he is glad to see Riverstone taking over where he left off.

“I am proud of the contribution Classic Lines has made to independent bookselling in Pittsburgh and to the neighborhood of Squirrel Hill,” said Iddings. “We are grateful for the support of our customers and neighbors, particularly in the time since COVID forced us to close our doors. It has been a privilege to serve Squirrel Hill and the entire East End community and I look forward to Riverstone taking our place to support readers of all ages.”

Riverstone expects to take over the operations on May 17, and will also be temporarily closing the store this summer for a refurbishment. The new Riverstone location will be located at the same address as Classic Lines, 5825 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill.

Trending

The city of Pittsburgh’s 2021 first round street paving schedule is here
Meet the Pittsburgh online troll trying to improve Pa.’s marijuana laws, one post at a time
Pittsburgh gift ideas for smokers and tokers
Find weed-themed art, clothing, jewelry, and more from these Pittsburgh artists
CBD products to enjoy with your favorite feline
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

The city of Pittsburgh’s 2021 first round street paving schedule is here

By Ryan Deto

The city of Pittsburgh’s 2021 first round street paving schedule is here

Pennsylvania joins national pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

By Stephen Caruso

Pennsylvania joins national pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

New PAC focused on racial equality in education endorses PPS school board candidates

By Colleen Hammond

New PAC focused on racial equality in education endorses PPS school board candidates
More »

Tags

Latest in Literary Arts

Ten Evenings authors announced for Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures 2021-22 season

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Ten Evenings authors, clockwise from top left: Brit Bennett (Photo: Emma Trim), Charles Yu (Photo: Tina Chiou), Lawrence Wright (Photo: Kenny Braun), Maggie O'Farrell (Photo: Murdo Macleod), Yaa Gyasi (Photo: Peter Hurley), Douglas Stuart (Photo: Martyn Pickersgill), Ayad Akhtar (Photo: The Tuesday Agency), George Saunders (Photo: Zach Krahmer), Robin Wall Kimmerer (Photo: Dale Kakkak), and Isabel Wilkerson (Photo: Joe Henson)

A conversation with Kazuo Ishiguro on latest novel Klara and the Sun

By Rege Behe

A conversation with Kazuo Ishiguro on latest novel Klara and the Sun

New Pittsburgh children’s book author takes inspiration from family restaurant

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

New Pittsburgh children’s book author takes inspiration from family restaurant

Ocean Vuong, one of the "most important writers of the early 21st century," to headline virtual Pittsburgh event

By Rege Behe

Ocean Vuong, one of the "most important writers of the early 21st century," to headline virtual Pittsburgh event
More »

Readers also liked…

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft

By Jordan Snowden

We Ride Upon Sticks is a journey into '80s nostalgia, but with witchcraft
More Literary Arts »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 14-20, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

The National Negro Opera Company House in Homewood in 2010

National Negro Opera Company House in Homewood receives $500,000 for restoration

By Amanda Waltz

Photo from the cover of The Demon of Brownsville Road

A famous Pittsburgh haunting to get big screen adaptation from New Line Cinema

By Amanda Waltz

Oscars 2021: Academy Award preview and predictions

Oscars 2021: Academy Award preview and predictions

By Owen Gabbey

Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Ten Evenings authors, clockwise from top left: Brit Bennett (Photo: Emma Trim), Charles Yu (Photo: Tina Chiou), Lawrence Wright (Photo: Kenny Braun), Maggie O'Farrell (Photo: Murdo Macleod), Yaa Gyasi (Photo: Peter Hurley), Douglas Stuart (Photo: Martyn Pickersgill), Ayad Akhtar (Photo: The Tuesday Agency), George Saunders (Photo: Zach Krahmer), Robin Wall Kimmerer (Photo: Dale Kakkak), and Isabel Wilkerson (Photo: Joe Henson)

Ten Evenings authors announced for Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures 2021-22 season

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation