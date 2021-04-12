Classic Lines bookstore in Squirrel Hill purchased by Riverstone Books

Now, Classic Lines owner Dan Iddings is retiring, but that doesn’t mean the Squirrel Hill bookshop is disappearing. Thanks to a sale to the North Hills-based Riverstone Books, the Classic Lines location will remain open, but as Classic Lines by Riverstone.
“We are delighted that when Dan decided to retire, he concluded Riverstone was the best home for his customers and staff. Squirrel Hill is a vibrant neighborhood and has supported Dan since he started Classic Lines and we’re excited to join the community,” said Barbara Jeremiah, owner of Riverstone Books, in a press release.
Jeremiah said when Riverstone is expected to take over operations in May, the shop will continue the Iddings legacy, while also adding some services: such as online ordering, a large children’s section, curbside and home delivery, a loyalty program, subscriptions, and online and potentially in-person events.
Iddings said it has been a privilege to serve the community for so long, and he is glad to see Riverstone taking over where he left off.
“I am proud of the contribution Classic Lines has made to independent bookselling in Pittsburgh and to the neighborhood of Squirrel Hill,” said Iddings. “We are grateful for the support of our customers and neighbors, particularly in the time since COVID forced us to close our doors. It has been a privilege to serve Squirrel Hill and the entire East End community and I look forward to Riverstone taking our place to support readers of all ages.”
Riverstone expects to take over the operations on May 17, and will also be temporarily closing the store this summer for a refurbishment. The new Riverstone location will be located at the same address as Classic Lines, 5825 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill.