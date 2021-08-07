 City Visions art project to turn Pittsburgh neighborhoods into fantastic visions | Visual Art | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

City Visions art project to turn Pittsburgh neighborhoods into fantastic visions

By

click to enlarge City Visions teleidoscope
City Visions teleidoscope
 A local artist wants to encourage Pittsburghers to view the city in a new light with an upcoming project.

Thomas Van Hout, a self-described conceptual artist and experience designer, is starting City Visions, a public art exhibition distributing 50 teleidoscopes all over the region for people to find and enjoy. A teleidoscope is like a kaleidoscope, but instead of using glitter and glass inside the tube, the teleidoscope employs mirrors to transform everyday surroundings.

Van Hout, who recently moved to Pittsburgh from North Carolina, claims he got the idea for City Visions in 2018 after working with SwingbombSF, an anonymous collective that installed 50 swings across the San Francisco area.


“One of my collaborators on the project had the idea to replace those sightseeing binocular things with kaleidoscopes and the idea for City Visions evolved from there," he says. "It's been bouncing around in the back of my head for three years and now it's finally time for it to become a reality.”

He adds that his work "highlights the impact of perception and perspective and investigates the subjectivity of the human visual process."

Van Hout says he has a background in biomedical engineering, but after a couple of years in the field, he was ready to try something new. For six months, he traveled the country in hopes to discover what he really wanted in life, and found that art was what truly moved him.

By coincidence, his artistic journey started in Pittsburgh when he saw the permanent James Turrell installations at the Mattress Factory. From there, he says he ended up in San Francisco and started experimenting with projects.


If you’re interested in the project and would like to see a teleidoscope in your area, you’re in luck. Since Van Hout is still new to Pittsburgh, he’s crowdsourcing possible locations using an online form. The majority of the scopes will be placed by August 14, so if you’d like one where you are it's better to act fast.

“I hope that people will see their world as a work of art and that there is unexpected joy and wonder to be found," he says. "I hope it also brings people to parts of the city they haven't visited or they return to old paths with new purpose. On a personal note, I hope this project introduces me to the city and that I can have a positive impact on the culture.” 

Trending

Pittsburgh-area Rep. Conor Lamb announces 2022 Pennsylvania senate run
New details released about upcoming Picklesburgh
NAACP of Pa. criticizes firing of Black leadership at Sewickley Academy
Live Fresh Cold Pressed Juice + Smoothie Bar opens new location in the North Side
Vestige Concept Gallery to explore intersections of disability and sexuality with photography exhibition The Tropic of Color
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Pittsburgh taps Casey Droege to lead program bringing public art to city parks

By Amanda Waltz

Casey Droege

A guide to free public art at the 2021 Three Rivers Arts Festival

By Lauryn Nania

A guide to free public art at the 2021 Three Rivers Arts Festival

Pittsburgh invests $800,000 in public art, seeks proposals for 18 projects

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh invests $800,000 in public art, seeks proposals for 18 projects

4 Downtown Pittsburgh alleys worth cutting through

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh artist Julie Mallis' street mural on Strawberry Way
More »

Tags

Latest in Visual Art

Vestige Concept Gallery to explore intersections of disability and sexuality with photography exhibition The Tropic of Color

By Amanda Waltz

The Tropic of Color at Vestige Concept Gallery

Roadkill Gallery — a mobile art exhibit — visits different destinations across Pittsburgh

By Dani Janae

Roadkill Gallery — a mobile art exhibit — visits different destinations across Pittsburgh

Argyle Studio changes up Oakland’s retail scene for the better

By Amanda Waltz

Argyle Studio changes up Oakland’s retail scene for the better

CMOA gives decorative arts their due with new Extraordinary Ordinary Things exhibit

By Amanda Waltz

CMOA gives decorative arts their due with new Extraordinary Ordinary Things exhibit
More »
More Visual Art »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 4-10, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh filmmakers channel comedies of the past with mockumentary Bergeron Brothers

Pittsburgh filmmakers channel comedies of the past with mockumentary Bergeron Brothers

By Owen Gabbey

DJ Femi

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Fl. 2 Modern American, SouthSide Works, and more (Aug. 5-7)

By Dani Janae

Tyler, the Creator returns to Pittsburgh in 2022 for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour

Tyler, the Creator returns to Pittsburgh in 2022 for CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST tour

By Dani Janae

Jordan Montgomery poses for a portrait in East Liberty.

Song Spotlight: "HEATWAVE" by Jordan Montgomery

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation