City to open cooling shelters Thursday, Friday | Pittsburgh City Paper

As temperatures are expected to rise above 90 degrees Fahrenheit today and tomorrow, the city is opening up community centers to help residents escape the worst of the heat.
The following shelters will be open until 7.00 p.m. on Thu., June 30 and Fri., July 1:
- Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center, 3515 McClure Ave.
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center, 745 Greenfield Ave.
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center, 7321 Frankstown Road
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center, 720 Sherwood Ave.
- South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center, 12th & Bingham Streets