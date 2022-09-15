City Theatre continues supporting Black Pittsburgh playwrights with funding program | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of City Theatre 2022 Kemp Powers Commission Fund for Black Playwrights winner a.k. payne

Dependency, a coming-of-age story about high school drug abuse that was staged at the theater's 2022 Momentum Festival. Ty Greenwood, the inaugural recipient, was able to develop the play at City Theatre.

grateful for the "space and time afforded by this commission to write a play in the city from which my family has been carving something of home over many generations," and at City Theatre where she says she saw her first play when she was 12 years old.



“I am always so grateful to have been honored and humbled with this work of some Black playwrights: of bearing witness, remembering, and imagining stories that embody the infinite humanity, radical refusals, and spirit of joy and play towards survival that may be found in Black lives of the past, present, and future," says payne.





The fund came about through support from its namesake, Kemp Powers, a successful playwright whose work