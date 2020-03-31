 City of Pittsburgh closes Mount Washington overlook following busy weekend of residents not properly social distancing | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

City of Pittsburgh closes Mount Washington overlook following busy weekend of residents not properly social distancing

By

click to enlarge The Mount Washington overlooks are closed to the public. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
The Mount Washington overlooks are closed to the public.
That picturesque view from Mount Washington will have to wait. The City of Pittsburgh closed the famous overlooks on Monday to "further enforce the social distancing rules necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release.

Other new enforcements included the removal of basketball rims from courts after the City of Pittsburgh found people visiting those attractions this past weekend were not following the social distance rule of staying at least six feet away from others.
click to enlarge Rims have been removed from basketball backboards at a basketball court in Bloomfield. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Rims have been removed from basketball backboards at a basketball court in Bloomfield.
City playgrounds are also temporarily closed. City parks remain open, but residents are reminded that group sports are prohibited and that anyone enjoying the trails needs to maintain social distancing. According to the City of Pittsburgh, park trails "have been extremely crowded in recent days."

click to enlarge A resident walks his dogs past Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
A resident walks his dogs past Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side.
“While parks in other cities and around the world are closing because people are not following proper physical distancing, we believe Pittsburgh can do better,” said Jayne Miller, president and chief executive officer of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy in a press release. “If we stick together by staying apart, we can help ensure that our park system stays open and safe for all at a time when we need them more than ever.” 

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

How to get help during the coronavirus pandemic in Pittsburgh

By Pittsburgh News Partners

How to get help during the coronavirus pandemic in Pittsburgh

An employee at the Allegheny County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19

By Ryan Deto

The Allegheny County Jail in Downtown Pittsburgh
More »
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

Update: Pa. Supreme Court orders halt of all evictions in the wake of coronavirus

Update: Pa. Supreme Court orders halt of all evictions in the wake of coronavirus

By Hannah Lynn

Stay-at-home order issued for Allegheny County due to coronavirus spread

Stay-at-home order issued for Allegheny County due to coronavirus spread

By Ryan Deto

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation