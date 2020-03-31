City of Pittsburgh closes Mount Washington overlook following busy weekend of residents not properly social distancing

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham The Mount Washington overlooks are closed to the public.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Rims have been removed from basketball backboards at a basketball court in Bloomfield.

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham A resident walks his dogs past Lake Elizabeth in Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side.

“While parks in other cities and around the world are closing because people are not following proper physical distancing, we believe Pittsburgh can do better,” said Jayne Miller, president and chief executive officer of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy in a press release. “If we stick together by staying apart, we can help ensure that our park system stays open and safe for all at a time when we need them more than ever.”

That picturesque view from Mount Washington will have to wait. The City of Pittsburgh closed the famous overlooks on Monday to "further enforce the social distancing rules necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a press release.Other new enforcements included the removal of basketball rims from courts after the City of Pittsburgh found people visiting those attractions this past weekend were not following the social distance rule of staying at least six feet away from others.City playgrounds are also temporarily closed. City parks remain open, but residents are reminded that group sports are prohibited and that anyone enjoying the trails needs to maintain social distancing. According to the City of Pittsburgh, park trails "have been extremely crowded in recent days."