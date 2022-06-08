City of Pittsburgh and POISE Foundation offering $1 million in grants to anti-violence programs | Pittsburgh City Paper

Examples of potentially eligible projects listed in the release include academic, arts, or sports opportunities for high-risk individuals of any age, “Family-strengthening activities,” mentoring for youth and/or adults, “development of support communities for traumatized individuals, re-entering citizens, and their families,” and culturally sensitive mental health counseling for high-risk individuals.

The City of Pittsburgh today announced a $1 million grant initiative to support community-based violence prevention programs.“It’s time to address violence as a public health crisis that is treatable and preventable,” says Mayor Ed Gainey in a release. “We know that no single organization can effectively eliminate violence on its own, which is why my administration is focused on community partnerships."The announcement follows recent moves by city officials to address gun violence, including a "holistic plan" that treats the problem as a public health crisis The grant funding, offered in partnership with the POISE Foundation, will distribute grants to nonprofits with programs that complement the city’s existing Group Violence Intervention violence prevention strategy The program looks to invest in “organizations taking proactive steps with individuals who exhibit one or more risk factors for violent behavior, supporting those individuals to overcome the risk factors, avoid violence, and lead healthy and productive lives.” Successful applicants will be organizations located in city neighborhoods where violence is concentrated and in need of additional resources.According to the POISE Foundation’s website , most grants will range from $15,000 to $90,000. In some cases, the city may award a few grants that exceed $90,000, although organizations seeking funding above this threshold must first seek permission to apply. The release also stipulates that grantees must be prepared to begin their program within 60 days of receiving funding.“We are very excited to make this opportunity available to those organizations in our City that are already connected to our high-risk populations and are doing all they can to prevent violence,” said STOP the Violence coordinator Jay Gilmer. “We know that relationships are key to supporting people, directing them toward resources, and ultimately providing a greater purpose and hope."