City Guide 2021: Touring Pittsburgh

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM // MODEL: KIMBERLY ROONEY
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham // Model: Kimberly Rooney
How many times have you been watching a movie and either recognized a building in a scene or spotted someone you’ve known as an extra because it was filmed in Pittsburgh? The Hollywood of the East is becoming a hot spot for films, from 2012’s Dark Knight Rises to 2016’s Fences, with more and more large movie companies coming to town in recent years. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite filming locations from years past in one of our Tours of Pittsburgh for this year’s City Guide, full of different themed voyages around the city, for Pittsburghers of all ages.

At Pittsburgh City Paper, we still discover new things about the amazing people and places in this city every single week, and we’re so fortunate to be able to share them with our readers. How many times have you walked past a ghost sign, for instance, and wondered about its historic past? We do that too, and found information about five of our favorites for you in this guide.

Looking for some family-friendly spots to take your kids? We’ve got you covered. Want some new records for your music collection? Pittsburgh is a hot spot for vinyl lovers, and we’ve got some great local musicians who should be on your radar too. And our food? Let’s just say there’s a reason Pittsburgh is becoming a foodie destination. So come on, take our hand, and let us take you on a tour of some of the city’s best.
click to enlarge touring-pittsburgh-city-guide.jpg


