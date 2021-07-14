City Guide 2021: Touring Pittsburgh

At Pittsburgh City Paper, we still discover new things about the amazing people and places in this city every single week, and we’re so fortunate to be able to share them with our readers. How many times have you walked past a ghost sign, for instance, and wondered about its historic past? We do that too, and found information about five of our favorites for you in this guide.
Looking for some family-friendly spots to take your kids? We’ve got you covered. Want some new records for your music collection? Pittsburgh is a hot spot for vinyl lovers, and we’ve got some great local musicians who should be on your radar too. And our food? Let’s just say there’s a reason Pittsburgh is becoming a foodie destination. So come on, take our hand, and let us take you on a tour of some of the city’s best.