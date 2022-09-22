 City Council approves $230,000 settlement in 2016 crash involving Pittsburgh Police | Pittsburgh City Paper

City Council approves $230,000 settlement in 2016 crash involving Pittsburgh Police

By

click to enlarge Police car with red lights on a city street

Pittsburgh City Council last week approved a $230,000 settlement covering a 2016 incident in which a Pittsburgh Police officer ran a red light and crashed into a civilian motorist.

According to the complaint filed by Natasha Bruce, who was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car driven by her son, Shakur, Pittsburgh Police Officer Joseph Lippert III sped through the intersection of East Liberty Boulevard and Larimer Avenue “suddenly and without warning,” crashing into the passenger side of Bruce’s vehicle and “causing it to spin 180° and crash into a median.” Natasha, the plaintiff, later added Shakur, the driver, as an additional defendant, arguing that her son failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, as required by law.

Bruce says Lippert used neither sirens nor lights to notify drivers he was planning to run the red light. Lippert’s attorneys say he turned on the lights, but only operated the siren intermittently. They acknowledge he was speeding at the time of the incident.

In a brief for the defense, Lippert’s lawyers say he was responding to a request for backup in a “potential vehicle pursuit.”

Bruce’s complaint says she suffered, and will continue to suffer, great pain, inconvenience, embarrassment, and mental anguish related to the fractured bones and concussion she sustained when Lippert crashed into her vehicle, in addition to her now greatly diminished earning capacity.

In addition to Lippert and Shakur, the city of Pittsburgh and then-Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto are also listed as defendants in the suit.

On Sept. 13, Pittsburgh City Council voted to approve a settlement to Bruce in the amount of $230,000. It now awaits Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s signature.

The Department of Public Safety declined to comment per their policy on legal matters.

Trending

Speaking of...

Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Dozens drown out anti-trans event in Downtown Pittsburgh

Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit

By Jamie Wiggan

Neighborhood advocates back city on inclusionary zoning lawsuit

Gainey administration cuts ties with ONE PGH

By Dontae Washington

Gainey administration cuts ties with ONE PGH

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

Audit says annual Pa. Turnpike toll hikes place undue burden on motorists

By Peter Hall

Audit says annual Pa. Turnpike toll hikes place undue burden on motorists

West Mifflin football injury lawsuit could have broader impact on high school sports

By Jamie Wiggan

A football helmet sitting on green turf

Storyburgh hosts “Demilitarized Zone” for negotiating viewpoints in conflict

By Jamie Wiggan

Storyburgh hosts “Demilitarized Zone” for negotiating viewpoints in conflict
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • September 21-27, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Student-led rally marches through Oakland to demand climate justice

Student-led rally marches through Oakland to demand climate justice

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Legal advocates seek to overturn no-parole sentencing in felony-murder case

Legal advocates seek to overturn no-parole sentencing in felony-murder case

By Jordana Rosenfeld

National labor board hearing clears WESA, WYEP workers for union vote

National labor board hearing clears WESA, WYEP workers for union vote

By Jamie Wiggan

Local lawmakers push for statewide free school meals

Local lawmakers push for statewide free school meals

By Jordana Rosenfeld

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation