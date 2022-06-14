 City and schools prepare for anticipated heat wave | Pittsburgh City Paper

City and schools prepare for anticipated heat wave

By

click to enlarge pittsburgh-sun-hottemps.jpg
With Pittsburgh temperatures expected to soar above 90 degrees Fahrenheit this week, city and school officials are taking precautions to protect residents and students.

Pittsburgh Public Schools will finish early on Wed., June 15 and Thu., June 16 to protect students and staff from the worst of the afternoon heat. According to a school press release, many school buildings are not air-conditioned.

“Transitioning to a half-day schedule will ensure adequate transportation coverage and assist families, with children in different schools, in planning appropriate childcare,” the release says.


Thursday marks the last scheduled day of classes for the public school system. End-of-year celebrations and events will not be affected by the early closures.

Cooling Shelters
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh CitiParks will activate cooling centers around the city to provide shelter for anyone looking to escape from the daytime heat. The following shelters will be open until 7.00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday:
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center, 745 Greenfield Ave.
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center, 7321 Frankstown Road
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center, 720 Sherwood Ave.
  • South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center, 12th & Bingham Streets
City residents can also stay cool at any of the 10 recreation centers located around town during daytime hours.

