Cirque du Soleil OVO alternates between amazing and absurd

After seeing three different runs of Cirque du Soleil in the last three years, hands down "OVO" is the best Cirque show I've seen to date.
Insects, unlike humans, have very basics needs and fly, or crawl, through life seemingly without much thought. Besides the focus on a found egg, "OVO" moves from one thing to another with no real direction. Yet, this isn't a bad thing. It means that the actors, acrobats, contortionists, etc., are free to show off their skills with no restrictions. Paired with its nature backdrop, "OVO" is breathtaking in a way that feels organic and natural.Synchronized pink bugs use their feet to spin and balance fruit. Silky spiders bend in painful-looking ways. A dragonfly perches and balances on a long stalk. But words can't describe how beautiful and astonishing their performances really are; it's an act that's best enjoyed live.
These out-of-this-world moments are juxtaposed with bits of acting (and sounds like Simlish, the dialect of the fictional game, The Sims) which causes the audience to laugh and participate. At one point, a woman was brought on stage for an almost embarrassingly long segment including dancing and butt-smacking.
Whether you've seen Cirque du Soleil before, or are considering "OVO" as your first experience, it stands out from the rest.