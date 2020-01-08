Cirque du Soleil OVO adds a seventh performance to its PPG Paints Arena tour stop

click to enlarge
Slack Wire performer at Cirque du Soleil OVO
Cirque du Soleil, now in its 36th year, never ceases to amaze a crowd. It's lively, colorful, freaky (how do they bend that way?), and fun for all ages. So it's no surprise that PPG Paints Arena announced today that a seventh performance of Cirque du Soleil OVO, a bug-themed show touching down at the venue from Jan. 23-26, has been added for Sat., Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the additional show are on sale now
.
OVO will also have shows in the evening on Thu., Jan. 23 and Fri., Jan. 24, with multiple showtimes
the following Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Cirque du Soleil last visited Pittsburgh in 2017 when the Canadian circus came with the same show. OVO, a story centered around a mysterious egg that appears among an ecosystem of insects, has shown in arenas all over North America, Europe, and South America since starting in April 2016.
click to enlarge
Performers foot juggling during OVO
Ticket prices range from $33-125 for adults, and children's tickets start at $25. Discounted senior, military and student tickets and family four-packs are available
.