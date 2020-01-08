 Cinderlands' Lawrenceville location is now officially a 'foederhouse.' What exactly does that mean? | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Cinderlands' Lawrenceville location is now officially a 'foederhouse.' What exactly does that mean?

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: CINDERLANDS FOEDERHOUSE
Photo: Cinderlands Foederhouse


In early November, Cinderlands Beer Co. embarked on a new chapter of brewing, rebranding their original, Lawrenceville location into Cinderlands Foederhouse.  


Cinderlands Foederhouse specializes in beer fermented in foeders (pronounced FOOD-er) – large wooden tanks typically used for fermenting wine. The giant barrels give the beer a unique “sensory profile,” says Cinderlands head brewer Paul Schneider. Foeders also help with consistency; bigger barrels mean bigger batches, which reduces the rate of variation between brews. 


According to the Foeder Crafters of America website – the only national company to manufacture the giant barrels – the huge tanks “allow a slow ingress of oxygen into the beer that is easily supervised with the tasting valve.” This slow admission combined with the size of the barrels enables brewers to age beer slowly; the Crafters’ website notes that a smaller barrel may speed up the maturation process so much that brews become acidic before fully matured. 


Cinderlands’ foeders will change with each brew, absorbing yeasts and bacteria to create what Schneider describes as a “unique microclimate.” Similar to aging whiskey and wine, Cinderlands’ foeder brews will take on flavor characteristics from the oak tanks, and each new brew will contribute to the taste of those that follow. 


Foeders have replaced all of Cinderlands’ stainless steel tanks at the Lawrenceville location.

Since their official rebrand to Cinderlands Foederhouse in November, the brewery has been consistently introducing new foederbiers to their draft list, supplementing with a mix of brews from Cinderlands Warehouse in the Strip District. (The brewery’s house pilsner and pale ale have permanent spots on draft.)


Currently, Cinderlands Foederhouse is offering four foederbiers: Tumbling Blind (4.8% ABV), a foeder-fermented, dry-hopped wheat lager, Duane (5.0% ABV), a blended saison, Coax (5.2% ABV), a mixed culture Saison said to “get funkier with time,” and The Glue in Your Magnet (6.8% ABV), a mixed culture saison re-fermented with apple juice. The brewery plans to release wild ales later this year. 

Tags

Latest in Food

Talkin' Snack: Flavored Milano Cookies

By Jordan Snowden

Talkin' Snack: Flavored Milano Cookies

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 8-15

By Maggie Weaver

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 8-15

Celebrate 2020 by eating like it’s 1920 at Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor

By Maggie Weaver

Celebrate 2020 by eating like it’s 1920 at Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Dec. 31 - Jan. 7

By Maggie Weaver

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 8-14, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 8-15

Weekly Food Truck Schedule: Jan. 8-15

By Maggie Weaver

Talkin' Snack: Flavored Milano Cookies

Talkin' Snack: Flavored Milano Cookies

By Jordan Snowden

Cinderlands' Lawrenceville location is now officially a 'foederhouse.' What exactly does that mean? (2)

Cinderlands' Lawrenceville location is now officially a 'foederhouse.' What exactly does that mean?

By Maggie Weaver

Test kitchen: Baking cookies from dough found in pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream (3)

Test kitchen: Baking cookies from dough found in pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation