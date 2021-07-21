Christmas in July events invite Pittsburgh to make up for lost holiday time

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Mall at Robinson Nutcracker Crawl at The Mall at Robinson

Christmas in July is not a new concept, especially to anyone who has spent more than five minutes watching the Hallmark Channel and its endless supply of midsummer snowy romance movies. But since COVID-19 ruined the holidays last year, the unofficial halfway mark to magical winter fun has reached new heights, even in Pittsburgh. Since July started, the city has seen its fair share of events, food and drink specials, and other delights meant to remind us that tree trimming, gift-giving, and seasonal flavors are just around the corner.If you are still bummed about missing out on all your favorite holiday traditions,has a list of ways to turn July 25 into December 25, letting you get your jollies until the actual day rolls around.As part of its month-long Christmas in July event, The Mall at Robinson partnered with The Steubenville Nutcracker Village in Ohio to bring 50 life-size nutcracker figures to the shopping center. The strange, silent visitors standing guard range from traditional military-style nutcrackers to more contemporary ones, including a Pittsburgh Steelers nutcracker. Tour the nutcracker display while enjoying festive coffee, cocoa, and treats from the on-site Starbucks, or bring the kids for cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, train rides, and other special happenings.“Christmas in July is cool and all but why is Halloween in April not a thing??” This is a legitimate gripe from the Pittsburgh mobile coffee bar Curbside Coffee, posted on its Instagram page along with the announcement that gingerbread lattes will be available through the rest of July. Check their website to see where they will be serving this cookie-flavored beverage next, and cross your fingers that this spring will see people dressing up and trick-or-treating.Dust off your best holiday duds for the Jingle in July Christmas Party at 5801 Video Lounge and Bar. The event starts with a special drag brunch and continues with holiday-themed drink specials, raffles, and more throughout the day. Since Christmas is considered the season of giving, there will also be a food drive encouraging guests to bring non-perishable items to benefit the Pittsburgh YOUth Haven, a group that provides programming and other services to young LGBTQIA+ people.Put a little extra sparkle in your Christmas in July celebrations with a drag dinner at Federal Galley. Enjoy cocktails and a meal as drag performer Dixie Surewood and guests entertain with a bit of holiday-inspired revelry. Tickets are limited, so reserve yours now.If you ever wanted to enjoy a craft beer while sitting in Santa’s lap, now is your chance. The red-suited elf visits Inner Groove Brewing for a summer party full of music, bad fashion, and charity. Show off your most heinous holiday sweater and bring your favorite holiday records to play. There will also be a drive to collect toys for local families, so be sure to purchase a few things for the little ones.