 Christmas in July events invite Pittsburgh to make up for lost holiday time | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Christmas in July events invite Pittsburgh to make up for lost holiday time

By

click to enlarge Nutcracker Crawl at The Mall at Robinson - PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE MALL AT ROBINSON
Photo: Courtesy of The Mall at Robinson
Nutcracker Crawl at The Mall at Robinson
Christmas in July is not a new concept, especially to anyone who has spent more than five minutes watching the Hallmark Channel and its endless supply of midsummer snowy romance movies. But since COVID-19 ruined the holidays last year, the unofficial halfway mark to magical winter fun has reached new heights, even in Pittsburgh. Since July started, the city has seen its fair share of events, food and drink specials, and other delights meant to remind us that tree trimming, gift-giving, and seasonal flavors are just around the corner.

If you are still bummed about missing out on all your favorite holiday traditions, Pittsburgh City Paper has a list of ways to turn July 25 into December 25, letting you get your jollies until the actual day rolls around.

Through July 31

Nutcracker Crawl at The Mall at Robinson

As part of its month-long Christmas in July event, The Mall at Robinson partnered with The Steubenville Nutcracker Village in Ohio to bring 50 life-size nutcracker figures to the shopping center. The strange, silent visitors standing guard range from traditional military-style nutcrackers to more contemporary ones, including a Pittsburgh Steelers nutcracker. Tour the nutcracker display while enjoying festive coffee, cocoa, and treats from the on-site Starbucks, or bring the kids for cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, train rides, and other special happenings. 100 Robinson Centre Drive, Robinson. shoprobinsonmall.com


Gingerbread lattes with Curbside Coffee

“Christmas in July is cool and all but why is Halloween in April not a thing??” This is a legitimate gripe from the Pittsburgh mobile coffee bar Curbside Coffee, posted on its Instagram page along with the announcement that gingerbread lattes will be available through the rest of July. Check their website to see where they will be serving this cookie-flavored beverage next, and cross your fingers that this spring will see people dressing up and trick-or-treating. Various times and locations, curbsidecoffeepgh.com

Sun., July 25

Jingle in July Christmas Party at 5801

Dust off your best holiday duds for the Jingle in July Christmas Party at 5801 Video Lounge and Bar. The event starts with a special drag brunch and continues with holiday-themed drink specials, raffles, and more throughout the day. Since Christmas is considered the season of giving, there will also be a food drive encouraging guests to bring non-perishable items to benefit the Pittsburgh YOUth Haven, a group that provides programming and other services to young LGBTQIA+ people. 11 a.m. 5801 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. Free. facebook.com/5801VideoLounge

Christmas in July Drag Dinner at Federal Galley

Put a little extra sparkle in your Christmas in July celebrations with a drag dinner at Federal Galley. Enjoy cocktails and a meal as drag performer Dixie Surewood and guests entertain with a bit of holiday-inspired revelry. Tickets are limited, so reserve yours now. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 200 Children's Way, North Side. $70-200. federalgalley.org

Thu., July 29

Christmas in July at Inner Groove Brewing

If you ever wanted to enjoy a craft beer while sitting in Santa’s lap, now is your chance. The red-suited elf visits Inner Groove Brewing for a summer party full of music, bad fashion, and charity. Show off your most heinous holiday sweater and bring your favorite holiday records to play. There will also be a drive to collect toys for local families, so be sure to purchase a few things for the little ones. 5-10 p.m. 751 E. Railroad Ave., Verona. Free. innergroovebrewing.com

Trending

Hall of Famer Josh Gibson's record-breaking home run to be memorialized in Monessen
Wolf shifts stance and says he’d support "reasonable" voter ID requirements, says report
Light-rail up the Allegheny, aerial trams over the Hill District, and other public transit proposals seeking public input
Animal Issue 2021
How I learned to stop worrying and love my rescue dog
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

A collaborative beer fest, an iced tea takeover, Ace Hotel drama, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Lisa Cunningham

A collaborative beer fest, an iced tea takeover, Ace Hotel drama, and more Pittsburgh food news

Gluten-free in Pittsburgh? Skip the Fish Fry and try these Fish Fridays

By Ryan Deto

Gluten-free in Pittsburgh? Skip the Fish Fry and try these Fish Fridays

Shop from a variety of Black-owned small businesses at latest Downtown Pittsburgh holiday pop-up

By Amanda Waltz

Shop from a variety of Black-owned small businesses at latest Downtown Pittsburgh holiday pop-up

Juneteenth declared official city holiday at Pittsburgh Black Voting Rights forum

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks during the Jubilee Parade Memorial Service and Black Voting Rights Forum on Sat., Aug. 29, 2020.
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Spirit, Allegheny Overlook, and more (July 15-17)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Spirit, Allegheny Overlook, and more (July 15-17)

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 15-21

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 15-21

ScareHouse unveils new haunted attraction for 20 Years of Fears celebration

By Amanda Waltz

ScareHouse unveils new haunted attraction for 20 Years of Fears celebration
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 21-27, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Squonk gives itself a hand with a return to live performances in Pittsburgh

Squonk gives itself a hand with a return to live performances in Pittsburgh

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: July 22-28

By CP Staff

Review: Pig is the Nicolas Cage show, but not in the way you think

Review: Pig is the Nicolas Cage show, but not in the way you think

By Owen Gabbey

SASHA Handmade bracelets stacked

Pittsburgh jeweler SASHA Handmade uses textiles to create bold, beautiful pieces

By Dani Janae

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation