Chocolate Bar at the Benedum Center goes virtual

The purchase of a ticket gives attendees access to eight specialty chocolate cocktail recipes, a box of decadent A519 chocolate truffles — mailed to their home — and two master classes. One will be led by Amanda Wright of A519 Chocolate, who will share her expert techniques on truffle crafting. The other will be led by Akil Babb of Bridges & Bourbon, focused on creating a chocolate-inspired cocktail. Both master classes will be hosted by advice columnist, and former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Setting the SEEN host, Natalie Bencivenga.
Tickets are $55 ($45 for Trust members) and must be purchased by Fri., Nov. 6, to ensure that chocolates arrive by the event date. There is also a VIP ticket option for $175 ($165 for Trust members) which, in addition to everything in the regular ticket, includes additional sweet treats, a post-show Q&A with local Pittsburgh Chocolatier, name recognition during master class videos, and more.
For more information, visit trustarts.org.