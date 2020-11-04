Chocolate Bar at the Benedum Center goes virtual

special deliveries, a virtual happy hour, and digital culinary master classes all focused on one of the world's favorite treats, chocolate.





The purchase of a ticket gives attendees access to eight specialty chocolate cocktail recipes, a box of decadent A519 chocolate truffles — mailed to their home — and two master classes. One will be led by Amanda Wright of A519 Chocolate, who will share her expert techniques on truffle crafting. The other will be led by Akil Babb of Bridges & Bourbon, focused on creating a chocolate-inspired cocktail. Both master classes will be hosted by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette advice columnist, and former Setting the SEEN host, Natalie Bencivenga.

"After the success of our virtual celebration of the Cultural Trust in September, we are thrilled to offer Pittsburgh another opportunity to come together virtually for the love of chocolate and support the Trust," says Nick Gigante, Vice President of Development for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, in a press release.

purchased by Fri., Nov. 6, to ensure that chocolates arrive by the event date. There is also a VIP ticket option for $175 ($165 for Trust members) which, in addition to everything in the regular ticket, includes

additional sweet treats, a post-show Q&A with local Pittsburgh Chocolatier, name recognition during master class videos, and more.





"Through chocolate, all things are possible! Together, we can ensure the arts will once again thrive again in our Cultural District," says Gigante.

For more information, visit trustarts.org

The Benedum Center's Chocolate Bar is taking place inside Pittsburghers' homes this year. The popular event is set for Sat., Nov. 14, and there will beTickets are $55 ($45 for Trust members) and must be