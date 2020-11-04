 Chocolate Bar at the Benedum Center goes virtual | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Chocolate Bar at the Benedum Center goes virtual

This year, the chocolate comes to you

By

click to enlarge chocolate_bar_benedum_center.jpg
The Benedum Center's Chocolate Bar is taking place inside Pittsburghers' homes this year. The popular event is set for Sat., Nov. 14, and there will be special deliveries, a virtual happy hour, and digital culinary master classes all focused on one of the world's favorite treats, chocolate.

"After the success of our virtual celebration of the Cultural Trust in September, To the World We Dream About, we are thrilled to offer Pittsburgh another opportunity to come together virtually for the love of chocolate and support the Trust,” says Nick Gigante, Vice President of Development for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, in a press release.

The purchase of a ticket gives attendees access to eight specialty chocolate cocktail recipes, a box of decadent A519 chocolate truffles mailed to their home and two master classes. One will be led by Amanda Wright of A519 Chocolate, who will share her expert techniques on truffle crafting. The other will be led by Akil Babb of Bridges & Bourbon, focused on creating a chocolate-inspired cocktail. Both master classes will be hosted by advice columnist, and former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Setting the SEEN host, Natalie Bencivenga.

Tickets are $55 ($45 for Trust members) and must be purchased by Fri., Nov. 6, to ensure that chocolates arrive by the event date. There is also a VIP ticket option for $175 ($165 for Trust members) which, in addition to everything in the regular ticket, includes additional sweet treats, a post-show Q&A with local Pittsburgh Chocolatier, name recognition during master class videos, and more.


“Through chocolate, all things are possible! Together, we can ensure the arts will once again thrive again in our Cultural District," says Gigante.

For more information, visit trustarts.org.

Trending

The Handmaid’s Tale’s Margaret Atwood helps raise money for Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures with online Pittsburgh appearance
Pittsburgh stylist Chi Ilochi uses her company to heal, help, and inspire through clothing
Why Pittsburgh is redesigning streets to help drivers slow down
Black-led community spotlight: Gwen’s Girls empowers Pittsburgh girls and young women
Even before COVID, Pennsylvania's wage growth slowed under Trump
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Food

Crêpes come to Mt. Lebanon, Brick Shop reopens, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Crêpes from Mel's Petit Café

New food truck to bring a modern take on a classic Jewish delicatessen

By Maggie Weaver

New food truck to bring a modern take on a classic Jewish delicatessen

Adda Bazaar comes to Garfield, Mediterra Café announces an official opening date, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Maggie Weaver

Adda Bazaar comes to Garfield, Mediterra Café announces an official opening date, and more Pittsburgh food news

Talkin' Snack: Where's the Be'f? Birds Eye Meatless Lasagna review

By Amanda Waltz

Birds Eye Meatless Be'f Lasagna
More »

Readers also liked…

Brunch bites: Riverfront dining at Farmer x Baker

By Amanda Waltz

Heirloom tomato bagel sandwich with jalapeno cream cheese

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

By Abbie Adams

An illustrated family holiday cookie recipe, passed down through generations

Restaurants are using creativity and reinvention to survive COVID-19's impact

By Maggie Weaver

Brunch kit from Lola’s Eatery
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 4-10, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

An election night drinking game

An election night drinking game

By Maggie Weaver

Takeout review: Turk’d Up at The Yard

Takeout review: Turk’d Up at The Yard

By Maggie Weaver

Celebrate your vote with an I Voted Today beer

Celebrate your vote with an I Voted Today beer

By Maggie Weaver

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation