Chicken wings, Thanksgiving things, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Burgatory
Multiple locations. burgatorybar.com
Photo: Courtesy of City Works Eatery & Pour House
Ahi Tuna BLT at City Works Eatery & Pour House
Halloween is over, let the Thanksgiving season commence! And if the Mad Mex Gobblerito
isn't your thing, try heading to Burgatory for the return of their Thanksgiving Burger and Pumpkin Pie Shake. The burger comes with a turkey patty, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn gravy, and cranberry jam. The shake comes with vanilla bean ice cream and homemade pumpkin pie, all topped with whipped cream and caramel.
City of Pittsburgh Farmers Markets
Various locations. pittsburghpa.gov/events/farmers-market
Farmers markets across the city are shutting down for the season after months of providing fresh produce, baked goods, and more to residents. The City of Pittsburgh announced that four markets have "begun the close of operations," which kicked off on Oct. 26 with the Carrick location. A statement confirms that the East End market will close on Mon., Nov. 7, followed by the North Side market on Fri., Nov. 18, and the Squirrel Hill location on Sun., Nov. 20.
Pigsburgh Squealers Rescue
130 Lampus Lane, Tarentum. instagram.com/pigsburghsquealers
Support a local animal rescue when Pigsburgh Squealers hosts its Crock Pot Cook-off. Taking place on Sat., Nov. 5, the fundraiser invites guests to bring their best vegan dish for a chance to win first place. Have an uncut, unpainted pumpkin from Halloween? Bring it for the rescued pigs to enjoy as a fun treat. Tickets are $20 at the door.
Gingerbread House Competition
pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread
There is still time to enter the City of Pittsburgh's Gingerbread House Competition. The annual tradition returns in person after a two-year hiatus, inviting participants to "express their creativity" through baked goods. Organizations and groups representing the city’s 90 neighborhoods can also enter the new "City Neighborhoods" category. Registration is open through Sat., Nov. 5. Gingerbread projects will be unveiled in
the grand lobby of the City-County Building on Sat., Nov. 19 as part of the Highmark Light Up Night festivities.
click to enlarge
City Works Eatery & Pour House
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Farmers market in Squirrel Hill
2 PPG Place, Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com/locations/pittsburgh
Beginning Tue., Nov. 15, expect to see some delicious new dishes at City Works Eatery & Pour House. The Downtown eatery will add an Ahi Tuna BLT with seared rare tuna, bacon, arugula, tomato, and Sriracha garlic aioli on challah bread; a Creole Chicken featuring beer-battered shrimp, Asian slaw, chili aioli, Sriracha, sesame seeds, and micro cilantro on a white corn tortilla; and a Grilled Cheese made with chicken breast, white rice, Andouille sausage, corn succotash, Creole butter, chili oil, and scallions. Diners should also look for the debut of a Smoked section that, according to a press release, "allows guests to customize meals choosing from a variety of smoked meats and mouthwatering sides."
Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Who makes the best chicken wings? Scratch & Co. announced on Instagram
a Chicken Wing Competition during which guests get to judge wings whipped up by two different chefs. The respective wings will be rated in terms of appearance, tenderness/texture, and taste. Who will be the Wing Master? Chow down and decide. The event will take place on Wed., Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale Fri., Nov. 4.
23rd and Vine
2333 E. Carson St., South Side. 23rdandvine.com
The South Side recently lost a wine bar when 23rd & Vine shut its doors. The business announced on Instagram
that it would officially close its current location on Oct. 28. "We have been truly proud to serve our customers on the South Side and are thankful for over three years at this location," the post reads. It goes on to say that the business will provide wine delivery to customers until a new location is set up, and promises that more details will follow.
Have some Pittsburgh food news you'd like to share? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.