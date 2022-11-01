 Chicken wings, Thanksgiving things, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Chicken wings, Thanksgiving things, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge A sandwich with pink tuna, green arugula, and bacon is cut in half and displayed on a plate.
Photo: Courtesy of City Works Eatery & Pour House
Ahi Tuna BLT at City Works Eatery & Pour House
Burgatory
Multiple locations. burgatorybar.com
Halloween is over, let the Thanksgiving season commence! And if the Mad Mex Gobblerito isn't your thing, try heading to Burgatory for the return of their Thanksgiving Burger and Pumpkin Pie Shake. The burger comes with a turkey patty, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn gravy, and cranberry jam. The shake comes with vanilla bean ice cream and homemade pumpkin pie, all topped with whipped cream and caramel.

City of Pittsburgh Farmers Markets
Various locations. pittsburghpa.gov/events/farmers-market
Farmers markets across the city are shutting down for the season after months of providing fresh produce, baked goods, and more to residents. The City of Pittsburgh announced that four markets have "begun the close of operations," which kicked off on Oct. 26 with the Carrick location. A statement confirms that the East End market will close on Mon., Nov. 7, followed by the North Side market on Fri., Nov. 18, and the Squirrel Hill location on Sun., Nov. 20.

Pigsburgh Squealers Rescue
130 Lampus Lane, Tarentum. instagram.com/pigsburghsquealers
Support a local animal rescue when Pigsburgh Squealers hosts its Crock Pot Cook-off. Taking place on Sat., Nov. 5, the fundraiser invites guests to bring their best vegan dish for a chance to win first place. Have an uncut, unpainted pumpkin from Halloween? Bring it for the rescued pigs to enjoy as a fun treat. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Gingerbread House Competition
pittsburghpa.gov/gingerbread
There is still time to enter the City of Pittsburgh's Gingerbread House Competition. The annual tradition returns in person after a two-year hiatus, inviting participants to "express their creativity" through baked goods. Organizations and groups representing the city’s 90 neighborhoods can also enter the new "City Neighborhoods" category. Registration is open through Sat., Nov. 5. Gingerbread projects will be unveiled in the grand lobby of the City-County Building on Sat., Nov. 19 as part of the Highmark Light Up Night festivities.
click to enlarge Farmers market customers inspect multicolored tomatoes at a produce stand.
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Farmers market in Squirrel Hill
City Works Eatery & Pour House
2 PPG Place, Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com/locations/pittsburgh
Beginning Tue., Nov. 15, expect to see some delicious new dishes at City Works Eatery & Pour House. The Downtown eatery will add an Ahi Tuna BLT with seared rare tuna, bacon, arugula, tomato, and Sriracha garlic aioli on challah bread; a Creole Chicken featuring beer-battered shrimp, Asian slaw, chili aioli, Sriracha, sesame seeds, and micro cilantro on a white corn tortilla; and a Grilled Cheese made with chicken breast, white rice, Andouille sausage, corn succotash, Creole butter, chili oil, and scallions. Diners should also look for the debut of a Smoked section that, according to a press release, "allows guests to customize meals choosing from a variety of smoked meats and mouthwatering sides."

Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie St., Troy Hill. scratchandcopgh.com
Who makes the best chicken wings? Scratch & Co. announced on Instagram a Chicken Wing Competition during which guests get to judge wings whipped up by two different chefs. The respective wings will be rated in terms of appearance, tenderness/texture, and taste. Who will be the Wing Master? Chow down and decide. The event will take place on Wed., Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale Fri., Nov. 4.

23rd and Vine
2333 E. Carson St., South Side. 23rdandvine.com
The South Side recently lost a wine bar when 23rd & Vine shut its doors. The business announced on Instagram that it would officially close its current location on Oct. 28. "We have been truly proud to serve our customers on the South Side and are thankful for over three years at this location," the post reads. It goes on to say that the business will provide wine delivery to customers until a new location is set up, and promises that more details will follow.
Have some Pittsburgh food news you'd like to share? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

Trending

Speaking of...

New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news

Sports and wine, ice cream galore, and other Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

Sports and wine, ice cream galore, and other Pittsburgh food news

An outdoor dining guide, a seafood feast, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

An outdoor dining guide, a seafood feast, and more Pittsburgh food news

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Publicity Manager, Education Reporter, Head Barista, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Publicity Manager, Education Reporter, Head Barista, and more
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news

Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news

The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins

By Ladimir Garcia

The exterior of a building with a sign that says "El Campesino"

New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 26- 1, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

The exterior of a building with a sign that says "El Campesino"

The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins

By Ladimir Garcia

Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news

Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news

Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Rotating sushi, a week of coffee, and more Pittsburgh food news

Rotating sushi, a week of coffee, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation