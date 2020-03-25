Checking in during quarantine: Weird Paul Petroskey

click to enlarge Photo: Paul Petroskey Weird Paul at home

Everybody is dealing with the COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions in different ways. While there's no single right way to cope — social distancing and staying TF home aside — staying connected with friends, family, and neighbors is a good place to start. You can contact your loved ones on your own, but you might also be curious how your favorite strangers in Pittsburgh are coping, so CP is reaching out once a day to beloved city icons to see how they're doing.

Many times, my perfect day would be to not have to go anywhere or leave my house. I have so much to do here and only get further behind, never catching up. I've been very productive and am wasting as little time as possible. In short, being stuck in my house is NO problem for me! The restrictions are nearly a blessing in my case.





Now that I have more time on my hands, I'm finally opening boxes that have been piled up since before last summer, of stuff that my YouTube subscribers have sent me. I usually film what's in them more near the time I receive them, but between releasing my new album last year and being sick most of October-December, I got a year behind! So what I am discovering is that I wish I'd opened some of them sooner! In particular, I just discovered that someone crafted me a couple of unique "Weird Paul trophies"

one has an open laptop with my face on it and reads "The Original Vlogger"!

What’s bringing you comfort at this time?

My fans and followers are being very supportive. And in the actual physical realm of the house, I have my girlfriend, Niffer Desmond, here to help and be helped by, as we get through all this together! She even did her first-ever Weird Paul haircut for me the other day since I wasn't able to go to my mom's as I usually would! [See photo above.]



If the social distancing and quarantining wasn’t going on right now, what would you be doing?

I would be at my day job as usual. Also, all of my March and April shows have been canceled. So the downside of all of this is trying to figure out how to pay the bills!



What is your favorite meal at this time?

Honestly, it's whatever Niffer makes. She's always sure to make us something that keeps us strong and energetic!



What piece of art/music/film/video game/TV would you recommend for those who can’t leave their houses?

Without getting specific, I'd say watch a comedy that really makes you laugh, hard and freely. Listen to music that makes you smile and makes you want to dance. That's the kind of music I've been listening to, it really makes me happy, just makes me forget everything.

Getting specific, CP recommends "Peanut Butter Recall" by Weird Paul:

