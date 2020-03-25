 Checking in during quarantine: Weird Paul Petroskey | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Checking in during quarantine: Weird Paul Petroskey

CP is checking in with the people of Pittsburgh to find how they're coping with the COVID-19 quarantine

By

click to enlarge Weird Paul at home - PHOTO: PAUL PETROSKEY
Photo: Paul Petroskey
Weird Paul at home

Everybody is dealing with the COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions in different ways. While there's no single right way to cope — social distancing and staying TF home aside — staying connected with friends, family, and neighbors is a good place to start. You can contact your loved ones on your own, but you might also be curious how your favorite strangers in Pittsburgh are coping, so CP is reaching out once a day to beloved city icons to see how they're doing.



First up, it's Weird Paul.

How are you doing with the restrictions due to coronavirus?
Many times, my perfect day would be to not have to go anywhere or leave my house. I have so much to do here and only get further behind, never catching up.  I've been very productive and am wasting as little time as possible. In short, being stuck in my house is NO problem for me! The restrictions are nearly a blessing in my case.

A lot of people are now working at home and assessing their collections of films/TV/music/books/comics/video games. You are prolifically organized in that regard. Have you discovered anything particularly interesting during your time at home so far?
Now that I have more time on my hands, I'm finally opening boxes that have been piled up since before last summer, of stuff that my YouTube subscribers have sent me. I usually film what's in them more near the time I receive them, but between releasing my new album last year and being sick most of October-December, I got a year behind! So what I am discovering is that I wish I'd opened some of them sooner! In particular, I just discovered that someone crafted me a couple of unique "Weird Paul trophies"  one has an open laptop with my face on it and reads "The Original Vlogger"!



What’s bringing you comfort at this time?
My fans and followers are being very supportive. And in the actual physical realm of the house, I have my girlfriend, Niffer Desmond, here to help and be helped by, as we get through all this together! She even did her first-ever Weird Paul haircut for me the other day since I wasn't able to go to my mom's as I usually would! [See photo above.]

If the social distancing and quarantining wasn’t going on right now, what would you be doing?
I would be at my day job as usual. Also, all of my March and April shows have been canceled. So the downside of all of this is trying to figure out how to pay the bills!

What is your favorite meal at this time?
Honestly, it's whatever Niffer makes. She's always sure to make us something that keeps us strong and energetic!

What piece of art/music/film/video game/TV would you recommend for those who can’t leave their houses?
Without getting specific, I'd say watch a comedy that really makes you laugh, hard and freely. Listen to music that makes you smile and makes you want to dance.  That's the kind of music I've been listening to, it really makes me happy, just makes me forget everything.

__

Getting specific, CP recommends "Peanut Butter Recall" by Weird Paul:

Tags

Latest in Features

Finding chic comfort in uncertain times

By Tereneh Idia

OOAK Anoushka Jackets by OTTO FINN

Small arts organizations in Pittsburgh look toward an uncertain future in the time of COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Knights of the Arcade

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh challenges isolated borrowers to Stay In and Read with new online campaign

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh challenges isolated borrowers to Stay In and Read with new online campaign

Podcasts to pass quarantine time, including some produced in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

Podcasts to pass quarantine time, including some produced in Pittsburgh
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

OOAK Anoushka Jackets by OTTO FINN

Finding chic comfort in uncertain times

By Tereneh Idia

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh challenges isolated borrowers to Stay In and Read with new online campaign

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh challenges isolated borrowers to Stay In and Read with new online campaign

By Amanda Waltz

Keep your kids entertained and enriched during quarantine with these free online art and education resources

Keep your kids entertained and enriched during quarantine with these free online art and education resources

By Amanda Waltz

Knights of the Arcade

Small arts organizations in Pittsburgh look toward an uncertain future in the time of COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation