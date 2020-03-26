Checking in during quarantine: Pittsburgh's premier poet, Rachel Ann Bovier

Today, it's Pittsburgh's premier poet: Rachel Ann Bovier.
How are you doing with the restrictions due to coronavirus?
Appreciating life much more.
Tell me about the poems you’ve been writing during this time.
My poems are about hope and humor, for those who may be depressed.
What's bringing you comfort at this time?
What is bringing me comfort at this time is having faith in the Almighty God.
If the social distancing and quarantining wasn’t going on right now, what would you be doing?
Probably preparing for some upcoming shows, and shopping for my favorite past time;......."jewelry!!!"
What is your favorite meal at this time?
The canned goods and T.V. dinners that I have salvaged....As I am not much of a cook......But they are fine!!!
What piece of art/music/film/video game/TV would you recommend for those who can’t leave their houses?
The Movie.......The Sound Of Music........The Man Who Saw Tomorrow.......
Anything else to add?
Hello Pittsburgh, and I hope everyone is well and "we will" get through this.
I sure do love you
Rachel Ann Bovier.
P.S........
There's surely a rose
That I know will bloom
And I hope and pray
It'll bloom real soon
P.S.S.........
Where there is hope
There is light
Where there is prayer
There is more light
__