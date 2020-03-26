Checking in during quarantine: Pittsburgh's premier poet, Rachel Ann Bovier

click to enlarge Photo: Rachel Ann Bovier

Everybody is dealing with the COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions in different ways. While there's no single right way to cope — social distancing and staying TF home aside — staying connected with friends, family, and neighbors is a good place to start. You can contact your loved ones on your own, but you might also be curious how your favorite strangers in Pittsburgh are coping, sois reaching out once a day to beloved city icons to see how they're doing.Today, it's Pittsburgh's premier poet: Rachel Ann Bovier.

How are you doing with the restrictions due to coronavirus?



Appreciating life much more.

Tell me about the poems you’ve been writing during this time.

My poems are about hope and humor, for those who may be depressed.

What's bringing you comfort at this time?

What is bringing me comfort at this time is having faith in the Almighty God.

If the social distancing and quarantining wasn’t going on right now, what would you be doing?

Probably preparing for some upcoming shows, and shopping for my favorite past time;......."jewelry!!!"

What is your favorite meal at this time?

The canned goods and T.V. dinners that I have salvaged....As I am not much of a cook......But they are fine!!!

What piece of art/music/film/video game/TV would you recommend for those who can’t leave their houses?

The Movie.......The Sound Of Music........The Man Who Saw Tomorrow.......

Anything else to add?

Hello Pittsburgh, and I hope everyone is well and "we will" get through this.





I sure do love you





Rachel Ann Bovier.





P.S........





There's surely a rose

That I know will bloom

And I hope and pray

It'll bloom real soon





P.S.S.........





Where there is hope

There is light

Where there is prayer

There is more light

__