 Checking in during quarantine: Pittsburgh's premier poet, Rachel Ann Bovier | Features | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Checking in during quarantine: Pittsburgh's premier poet, Rachel Ann Bovier

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: RACHEL ANN BOVIER
Photo: Rachel Ann Bovier
Everybody is dealing with the COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions in different ways. While there's no single right way to cope — social distancing and staying TF home aside — staying connected with friends, family, and neighbors is a good place to start. You can contact your loved ones on your own, but you might also be curious how your favorite strangers in Pittsburgh are coping, so Pittsburgh City Paper is reaching out once a day to beloved city icons to see how they're doing.

Today, it's Pittsburgh's premier poet: Rachel Ann Bovier.

How are you doing with the restrictions due to coronavirus?

Appreciating life much more.

Tell me about the poems you’ve been writing during this time.
My poems are about hope and humor, for those who may be depressed.

What's bringing you comfort at this time?
What is bringing me comfort at this time is having faith in the Almighty God.

If the social distancing and quarantining wasn’t going on right now, what would you be doing?
Probably preparing for some upcoming shows, and shopping for my favorite past time;......."jewelry!!!"

What is your favorite meal at this time?
The canned goods and T.V. dinners that I have salvaged....As I am not much of a cook......But they are fine!!!

What piece of art/music/film/video game/TV would you recommend for those who can’t leave their houses?
The Movie.......The Sound Of Music........The Man Who Saw Tomorrow.......

Anything else to add?
Hello Pittsburgh, and I hope everyone is well and "we will" get through this.


I sure do love you


Rachel Ann Bovier.


P.S........


There's surely a rose

That I know will bloom

And I hope and pray

It'll bloom real soon


P.S.S.........


Where there is hope

There is light

Where there is prayer

There is more light


__

Tags

Latest in Features

For Sale With Baggage: Please stay six feet away during transaction

By Abbie Adams

For Sale With Baggage: Please stay six feet away during transaction (3)

Checking in during quarantine: Weird Paul Petroskey

By Alex Gordon

Weird Paul at home

Finding chic comfort in uncertain times

By Tereneh Idia

OOAK Anoushka Jackets by OTTO FINN

Small arts organizations in Pittsburgh look toward an uncertain future in the time of COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Knights of the Arcade
More »

Readers also liked…

Heroes & Sheroes celebrates the monumental influence of film/TV costume designer Ruth E. Carter

By Tereneh Idia

Costumes from The Butler and Selma in Heroes and Sheroes

Student-curated exhibit This is Not Ideal raises questions about gender and art history

By Hannah Lynn

Katie Ott’s “Vanity Sizing”

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

By CP Staff

A roundtable with women comics on the sexism and harassment they face in Pittsburgh’s comedy scene

Winds of Change

By Josh Oswald

Jeff Verszyla holding his WhiteBoard Weather forecast in his North Hills backyard.
More Features »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Weird Paul at home

Checking in during quarantine: Weird Paul Petroskey

By Alex Gordon

For Sale With Baggage: Please stay six feet away during transaction (3)

For Sale With Baggage: Please stay six feet away during transaction

By Abbie Adams

Knights of the Arcade

Small arts organizations in Pittsburgh look toward an uncertain future in the time of COVID-19

By Amanda Waltz

Keep your kids entertained and enriched during quarantine with these free online art and education resources

Keep your kids entertained and enriched during quarantine with these free online art and education resources

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation