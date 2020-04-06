Checking in during quarantine: Chris Dos of Anti-Flag

click to enlarge Photo: Chris Dos

Everybody is dealing with the COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions in different ways. While there's no single right way to cope — social distancing and staying TF home aside — staying connected with friends, family, and neighbors is a good place to start. You can contact your loved ones on your own, but you might also be curious how your favorite strangers in Pittsburgh are coping, sois reaching out once a day to beloved city icons to see how they're doing.Today, it's Chris Dos of Anti-Flag.

What is your day-to-day routine like now? For instance, it's approaching 1 p.m. on Monday, April 6. How did you spend your morning? What happens this afternoon?

So honestly it hasn’t changed too much from my normal home routine — the biggest change is that I am supposed to be on tour right now. The big thing that I’ve done is open a Song Shop where I’m writing songs for people, whether it’s a theme song for their pet, a song for their significant other, a birthday, or some type of gift for someone in their lives… it’s been great. Getting up and writing songs every day.

You released a play-through for “The Press Corpse” yesterday on Instagram. Why did you start with that song? What Anti-Flag songs would you recommend at a time like this?

That’s interesting. Honestly, I started with "Press Corpse" because it’s the most often requested bass line for me to discuss. For songs that work in this moment, our newest record is filled with a lot of themes that tie into this moment. Some are too close for comfort, [like] “The Disease,” “You Make Me Sick,” “20/20 Vision”… but for the hope side, [there's] “Unbreakable” and “Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down.”

What is your favorite food to eat at the moment?

We're on a bit Ramen and homemade pizza vibe over here …

What piece of art/film/comic/book/TV/music is bringing you comfort/inspiration at this time?

Comfort: Community on Netflix. Inspiration: One Strange Rock.

What’s an object in your house that has particular significance to you these days?

My guitars. They’ve provided endless solace.

When was the last time you went outside, and for what?

We went to pick up Apteka yesterday … it’s the first and only outside food we’ve had since the stay-in-place order went out.

How are you and your bandmates communicating these days? How often do you talk and what about?

We talk every Monday. Actually on our call now.

What’s an organization you’d recommend giving to or supporting at this time?

Workshop Pittsburgh, Assemble, MusiCares.