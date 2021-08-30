 Check out these new activities coming to the 2021 Pittsburgh Irish Festival | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Check out these new activities coming to the 2021 Pittsburgh Irish Festival

By

click to enlarge PHOTO: COURTESY PITTSBURGH IRISH FESTIVAL
Photo: courtesy Pittsburgh Irish Festival
The popular Pittsburgh Irish Festival returns for its 30th year in September, and the large event celebrating all things Emerald Isle has new additions in its reappearance following a pandemic departure.

Taking place over Sept. 10-12 at the The Lots at Sandcastle, the Pittsburgh Irish Festival will still have all the staples from years past — like sampling Irish food, dancing to Irish music, genealogy exploration, and even petting Irish dogs — but with five new aspects, Pittsburgh City Paper wanted to highlight what’s different about this year’s Irish fest.

Irish Flowers in Bloom

This year’s Cultural Cottage is all about highlighting that unique and wonderful Irish flora. It’s way more than just shamrocks and four-leaf clovers. Check out the cottage and get a whiff of what all the fertile Irish soil has to offer.


Irish Comedy

The gift of gab extends beyond just storytelling, the Irish can stitch some sides too. On Fri., Sept. 10 and Sat., Sept. 11, Irish comedians will grace the festival stage, including Sean Finnerty, the first Irish comedian to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. David Nihill, the first Irish comedian to have a special on Dry Bar Comedy, will also be featured in this new addition to the Festival. Parental advisory, as not all the material is suitable for children.

American Football at the Irish Fest

Ireland has its own set of national sports like hurling and Gaelic football, but this is still Pittsburgh. For those who want to enjoy the festival, but don’t want to miss out on the Pittsburgh Steelers or Pitt Panthers games, there will be big screens this year broadcasting both the weekend’s games.

Fireworks

Presented by Five Farms Irish Cream, the festival will kick off with a fireworks display on Fri., Sept. 10. Watch the night light up with fluorescent greens, and every other color you can imagine.

Irish History

The history of Ireland and the diaspora is storied and incredibly complex. A new exhibit focused on the book A history of Ireland in 100 Words — written by Sharon Arbuthnot, Máire Ní Mhaonaigh and Gregory Toner — offers a fun way to digest Irish history through ten words used by Irish people.


A full schedule of the 2021 Pittsburgh Irish Festival events can be found at the festival's website, pghirishfest.org.

Trending

Speaking of...

Q&A with 2022 GOP gov. candidate Jason Richey on taxes, hyperloop, and voting

By Stephen Caruso

Q&A with 2022 GOP gov. candidate Jason Richey on taxes, hyperloop, and voting

Row House Cinema announces return of pop-up drive-in theater to Strip District

By Amanda Waltz

Row House Drive-in

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Allegheny County exec Rich Fitzgerald submits countywide paid sick leave bill

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County exec Rich Fitzgerald submits countywide paid sick leave bill
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

On the Tahn: Dance parties and live music at Mellon Park, Spirit, and more (August 26-29)

By Dani Janae

Jason Mraz headlines Rock, Reggae & Relief

RADical Days returns with month of free admissions and events throughout Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

RADical Days returns with month of free admissions and events throughout Pittsburgh

29 local artists to appear at Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media's 10th annual yART Sale

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

29 local artists to appear at Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media's 10th annual yART Sale

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 26-Sept. 1

By CP Staff

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Aug. 26-Sept. 1
More »
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • August 25-31, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Learn the history of Dippy the Dinosaur's namesake in a new edition of Bone Wars

Learn the history of Dippy the Dinosaur's namesake in a new edition of Bone Wars

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Row House Drive-in

Row House Cinema announces return of pop-up drive-in theater to Strip District

By Amanda Waltz

Meet the Pittsburgh designer creating fursuits for the furry community

Meet the Pittsburgh designer creating fursuits for the furry community

By Lauryn Nania

RADical Days returns with month of free admissions and events throughout Pittsburgh

RADical Days returns with month of free admissions and events throughout Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation