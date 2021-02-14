Check out these colorful chocolate truffles from Lawrenceville-based Chocolate Fusion

Pittsburgh-based chocolatier Chocolate Fusion has more than 30 rotating chocolate truffles to choose from. Each is sweet, decadent, beautifully colored, and offer flavors that range from booze-inspired to coffee-infused to beloved classics.
The sweet shop, located on Butler Street in Lawrenceville, sells fudge and caramels in addition to its signature truffles. According to Chocolate Fusion’s website, all of their chocolates, fudges, and confectionery items are handcrafted in the shop’s small kitchen.
Chocolate Fusion has been operating at the Lawrenceville location for a little over a year, and it joins other locally-based chocolatiers creating decadent and artistic truffles like A519 in Millvale, Sinful Sweets in Downtown, and others.
I recently sampled six of Chocolate’s Fusion truffles. Each had a satisfying outer layer colored to look like modern art, and each very distinguishable from the other flavors. Inside is a creamy and silky filling, flavored with fruit, caramel, spirits, coffee, nuts, and confections.
The Black Cherry Bourbon was especially delicious. A strong chocolate flavor upfront slowly evolves into a hint of sweet whiskey, and then finishes with a punch of sour cherry. And the texture of the hard shell combined with the creamy, yet solid center is extremely satisfying.
And if you are a booze fan like me, Chocolate Fusion offers nearly a dozen truffles inspired by spirits, wine, and cocktails like Moscow Mule, rum punch, and even a tequila sunrise.
According to the website, Chocolate Fusion is based in Pittsburgh, but is looking to expand to other cities across the region and country. So stay on the lookout for some new artisanal truffles coming to a neighborhood near you.
Chocolate Fusion. Wed.-Thu. 12-6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 12-8 p.m., Sun. 12-6 p.m. 3703 Butler St., Lawrenceville. chocolatefusioncandy.com