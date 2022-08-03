Chamber Music Pittsburgh announces its 2022–23 season | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Imani Winds Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds

Chamber Music Pittsburgh is preparing to engage audiences with both the familiar and the unexpected in its newly announced 2022–23 MainStage live subscription season.

Opening Sept. 12 with Karim Nagi, an Arab musician and folklorist whose unique blend of performance and storytelling highlights Arab musical traditions, the 2022-23 season features six concerts that embody “CMP’s commitment to producing world-class chamber performances” and will “illustrate the breathtaking range and musical excellence” of the chamber music genre, according to a press release.

Other performances include pianist Garrick Ohlson — who will headline an intimate set with the Apollon Musagète Quartet — and the Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds, whose Dec. 5 show will culminate their one-year residency with Chamber Music Pittsburgh and be dedicated to works by composers of color.

“We are honored to welcome such an exciting group of established and emerging musicians to Pittsburgh, who represent the versatility of expression and style that chamber music encompasses,” says Kristen Linfante, executive director of Chamber Music Pittsburgh, in the release.

Subscriptions to the series are available to purchase now on CMP’s website, while individual performance tickets will be available starting Aug. 16. This year, the MainStage Live concerts will take place at Pittsburgh Playhouse of Point Park University, a new venue located Downtown. Subscribers are able to select their preferred seats and receive a 20% discount on all concert tickets, in addition to a virtual recording of each concert via weblink following the performance.

Chamber Music Pittsburgh has been bringing world-class chamber music to audiences in Pittsburgh since 1961. For more information on the 2022–23 MainStage live subscription season and to check out the rest of the performers in the series, visit chambermusicpittsburgh.org.