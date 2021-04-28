CFP Cafe staking claim as top food truck in the city

The flagship of City Fresh Pasta is still the CFP Cafe truck. Offering amazing pasta dishes, gnocchi, the occasional soup, and, of course, housemade desserts, it’s a fine dining restaurant on wheels. Catch the truck anywhere from your favorite brewery to your local neighborhood, everywhere from Cranberry to Canonsburg.
However, you don’t need to catch the truck to enjoy the quality that City Fresh Pasta has to offer. At 1501 Preble Avenue, you can sit down and enjoy the CFP Cafe, offering everything from breakfast sandwiches, hoagies, soup, and even retail pasta, always made fresh to order.
And the options don’t stop here. Starting in May 2021, City Fresh Pasta will also have a second brick and mortar location, at the new Galley Bakery Square. Chef Eric and the team have put together a menu that has something for everyone, including a gluten-free keto plate, dynamite crab cakes, a crowd-pleasing salmon option, and a couple lunchtime sammiches, to complement the fresh pasta flagship dishes.
After accomplishing just about everything he wanted to in the restaurant business, Eric worked his way up to become the executive chef of several outstanding establishments as well as taking on consulting jobs for other local restaurants. He was then able to open up his own personal small business, City Fresh Pasta, and now has multiple locations of CFP Cafe and his favorite CFP Cafe Truck aka Clifford!
So wherever you may be, come find CFP Cafe. Follow them on Facebook so you can grab a great meal from the Food Truck when it rolls through your neighborhood. Stop down at one of the two brick and mortar locations. But wherever you end up, know that with more and more food truck options out there, you will always get a top quality meal for a great price.