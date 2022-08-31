CEO hits back against WYEP, WESA union efforts and media coverage | Pittsburgh City Paper

President and CEO Terry O'Reilly has indicated through an internal staff email that the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Company management will not voluntarily recognize a union requested by workers at its two public radio stations.O'Reilly's email, obtained bydisputes national union group SAG-AFTRA's claim that "a supermajority of workers" signed and delivered a petition request to management shortly before going public at 9 a.m. yesterday morning. The statement was outlined in a press release and repeated in subsequent media coverage.

"We received nothing from anyone about this matter yesterday," O'Reilly wrote.

"I hope that they’re going to recognize that this is something that’s good for the whole organization," said Welsch, who first joined the station as a volunteer in 1981. "This is not against anything, it is for something."