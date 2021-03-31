Central Outreach Wellness Center continues to be a leading force in COVID-19 pandemic recovery

Black people in Allegheny County twice as likely to get coronavirus compared to white people, writer Ryan Deto highlighted very real demographics for Pittsburgh’s Black community stemming from a report released from the Allegheny County Health Department. This report revealed that Black people in this county are more than twice as likely to contract COVID-19 compared to white people. The report also revealed that 30% of the hospitalizations were among Black people even though they only make up 13% of Allegheny County’s population.
To continue to support these groups disproportionately affected by the virus, this group of organizations will continue the initiative on April 10, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bedford Hill Apartments, as Central Outreach will return to administer second doses, and more first doses to anyone who was not able to receive a vaccine originally on March 20. More information about the process to receive a vaccination through Central Outreach Wellness Center can be found here.
Delivering the vaccine to the Hill District is part of a larger effort on behalf of Central Outreach to give people access to the healthcare they deserve. On April 6, Central Outreach Erie will have a vaccine event at its office, which qualified people can register for here: https://forms.gle/BFxKktvJJq7AczYG8. Central Outreach will keep working to serve the people of Western Pennsylvania through competent and compassionate care, and making sure the most affected groups get the care they deserve.