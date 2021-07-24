 Central Outreach Helps Make Pride Month Safe with Testing, Resources | Sponsored | Sponsored Content | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper
Sponsored Content

Central Outreach Helps Make Pride Month Safe with Testing, Resources

By

click to enlarge centraloutreach-pittsburgh-lgbtq-pridemonth.jpg
Pride Month in Pittsburgh is one of the most important times for the city’s LGBTQ+ community, a time to show strength in the importance of love and unity throughout the region. 2021 was an especially big year for Pride, with events all over the city, and an estimated 200,000 people that attended the PGH Pride Revolution March on Saturday, June 5. 

As one of the leaders in the health and wellness ecosystem that supports Pittsburgh, especially in the LGBTQ+ community, Central Outreach Wellness Center saw the opportunity to step up. Pittsburgh’s foremost practitioner of culturally competent care, Central Outreach made it their mission to make Pride 2021 a safe, healthy and positive experience for everyone.

The main step Central Outreach took was providing free STI screening during many of the community events throughout Pride month. Whether it was at the Pride Mini Festival on the Northside, at Trace Brewing’s brunch, or one of the many events at P Town, Brewers, or Lucky’s, Central Outreach was there to help the community and make sure everyone had access to the testing and resources they deserve.
click to enlarge centraloutreach-std-pride-pittsburgh.jpg
Overall, Central Outreach provided 1,070 free STI tests throughout Pride Month, nearly 300 tests happening at events around the city. “The massive turnout was unexpected, but we were prepared to help wherever necessary. Seeing the humongous presence of love, positivity, and confidence was special. The Pride Mini Festival on the Northside in the park felt like Woodstock,” Alex Young, the marketing director for Central Outreach said.


Jordi, an attendee at Pride Mini Festival who utilized the medical services said, “Central Outreach is a lifesaver! Pride Month is a busy month. Get tested.”

This is the type of work that makes Central Outreach such a valuable part of the LGBTQ+ community, and the greater Pittsburgh area as a whole. A leader in inclusive healthcare, Central Outreach Wellness Center is founded around the principles of dignity and respect, and that wellness in the community starts by giving everyone access to quality medical care.

With decades of experience, Central Outreach is at the forefront of providing care and support for every kind of client, including those of color, immigrants, and the LGBTQIA community. Dr. Stacy Lane has more than 800 HIV+ patients and more than 1,400 transgender patients, and has become a resource for so many of them.

Pride is an important time to make sure everyone feels included in the Pittsburgh community, but also that everyone feels safe. With Central Outreach’s STI testing throughout June, they were able to make sure that they provided yet another resource for anyone who wanted it, so that everyone can get the coverage they deserve.
click to enlarge centraloutreach-logo.jpg

Trending

CMU launches project showcasing the history of robotics at the University
CMOA gives decorative arts their due with new Extraordinary Ordinary Things exhibit
Open Streets is back in Pittsburgh. Here's what to expect
Delta Variant 101: What you need to know to protect yourself
Popular dance party In Bed by Ten returns with summer tour around Pittsburgh
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Sponsored Content

Inflammation … LabNaturals CBD to the rescue! Sponsored

By Susan Merenstein

Inflammation … LabNaturals CBD to the rescue!

5 Reasons to Tune in to Hotline Ring 2021 Sponsored

By Hotline Ring Collective

5 Reasons to Tune in to Hotline Ring 2021 (2)

The Most Powerful CBD Products Sponsored

By David Baker

The Most Powerful CBD Products

Pitt Cycles is sole provider of Fuell e-bikes in western PA Sponsored

By Pitt Cycles

Pitt Cycles is sole provider of Fuell e-bikes in western PA
More »
More Sponsored Content »
All Web Only »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 21-27, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

The Most Powerful CBD Products

Sponsored

The Most Powerful CBD Products

By David Baker

Inflammation … LabNaturals CBD to the rescue!

Sponsored

Inflammation … LabNaturals CBD to the rescue!

By Susan Merenstein

5 Reasons to Tune in to Hotline Ring 2021 (2)

Sponsored

5 Reasons to Tune in to Hotline Ring 2021

By Hotline Ring Collective

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation