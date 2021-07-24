Central Outreach Helps Make Pride Month Safe with Testing, Resources

As one of the leaders in the health and wellness ecosystem that supports Pittsburgh, especially in the LGBTQ+ community, Central Outreach Wellness Center saw the opportunity to step up. Pittsburgh’s foremost practitioner of culturally competent care, Central Outreach made it their mission to make Pride 2021 a safe, healthy and positive experience for everyone.
The main step Central Outreach took was providing free STI screening during many of the community events throughout Pride month. Whether it was at the Pride Mini Festival on the Northside, at Trace Brewing’s brunch, or one of the many events at P Town, Brewers, or Lucky’s, Central Outreach was there to help the community and make sure everyone had access to the testing and resources they deserve.
Jordi, an attendee at Pride Mini Festival who utilized the medical services said, “Central Outreach is a lifesaver! Pride Month is a busy month. Get tested.”
This is the type of work that makes Central Outreach such a valuable part of the LGBTQ+ community, and the greater Pittsburgh area as a whole. A leader in inclusive healthcare, Central Outreach Wellness Center is founded around the principles of dignity and respect, and that wellness in the community starts by giving everyone access to quality medical care.
With decades of experience, Central Outreach is at the forefront of providing care and support for every kind of client, including those of color, immigrants, and the LGBTQIA community. Dr. Stacy Lane has more than 800 HIV+ patients and more than 1,400 transgender patients, and has become a resource for so many of them.
Pride is an important time to make sure everyone feels included in the Pittsburgh community, but also that everyone feels safe. With Central Outreach’s STI testing throughout June, they were able to make sure that they provided yet another resource for anyone who wanted it, so that everyone can get the coverage they deserve.