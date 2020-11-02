Celebrate your vote with an I Voted Today beer

The beer is part of a nationwide collaboration — a similar model to the All Together and Black is Beautiful brews earlier this year — created by Tired Hands Brewing Company in Ardmore, and is “designed to support every American’s right to vote on Nov. 3.”
“We are on the precipice of one of the most important and consequential elections of our generation,” writes Tired Hands on the I Voted Today website. “We have the power to create real, lasting change in this and every election season by exercising our constitutional right to vote and encouraging others to do so as well.”
Like other nationwide brew collaborations, Tired Hands has provided can art, a recipe, and general guidelines for all interested breweries. All that plan to brew an I Voted Today beer are asked to provide voting information with the release and donate a portion — or all — of the proceeds to one of five voting rights organizations: Head Count, Common Cause, League of Women Voters, ACLU, and Democracy Works.
Breweries participating in the I Voted Today collaboration were welcome to add their own twists to Tired Hands’ basic recipe (the brewery is asking that each beer comes in at around 5% ABV), which included a base of American two-row barley, house ale yeast, and two hop varietals. Cinderlands Beer Co. hopped theirs exclusively with the American two-row malted barley and Columbus hops.
“Many of us may not get the 'I Voted Today' sticker this year because we're voting from home, but we can all enjoy one of these über-American pale ales instead,” wrote Cinderlands in an Instagram post.
I Voted Today is available on draft at Cinderlands Warehouse, for pickup online, and delivery through its beer mail system.
Cinderlands Warehouse. 2601 Smallman St., Strip District. cinderlands.com