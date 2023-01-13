Celebrate the Lunar New Year with these Pittsburgh events | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Audrey Medrano Sabrina Liu performs a JADED Yin Yang Disco

It is said that those born in the Year of the Rabbit are vigilant, witty, quick-minded, and ingenious. Rabbits symbolize longevity and peace to bring hope in 2023. While the West celebrates the new year on Jan. 1, many Eastern countries have larger celebrations for the Lunar New Year.



However, not everyone will be celebrating the Year of the Rabbit – Vietnamese and Gurung zodiac replaces the rabbit with a cat, and the Malay zodiac with a mouse-deer.



This year, the Lunar New Year falls on Sat., Jan. 21, and Pittsburgh’s Asian community will join in the celebration.



The Chinese Association for Science and Technology in Pittsburgh (CASTP) is launching the Lunar New Year on Sun., Jan. 15 with their celebration. They will co-present a Lunar New Year Fair and Gala with the Carnegie Museum of Art. The entire event is free to the public, with the fair from 1-3 p.m. and the show afterward from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Music Hall. People attending the celebrations are encouraged by CASTP to wear festive cultural clothing.

The fair will include art and photography exhibitions, including paintings from New York-based abstract artist Hedy O’Beil, who passed away last September. It will also bring technology to the community with robot shows and VR interaction games.

The event will feature music and dance performances from the community, including Xiaobo's Waist Drum Dance Group, pipa and qin musician Zhou Yi, Peking Opera artist S﻿ong Feihong, and more Chinese dance groups from the Pittsburgh area.

Sun., Jan. 15



More events to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

Sat., Jan. 21



Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center (PCCC) will be celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with their show featuring performances and other acts including magician Peng Li, dancers, musicians, and Peking Opera singer

Xiaolin Tong.



JADED and FORMOSA are co-hosting a Lunar New Year party with DJs FORMOSA and Ciringe. The event will also have performances by Mimi Jong, Mai Khôi, and Yanlai Dance Academy, as well as free temporary tattoos and an interactive writing station by Yang Zhen Lee with video visuals by Caroline Yoo.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Organization of Chinese Americans OCA Banquet 2020

Sat., Feb. 3



Over 20 AAPI artists will be showing their artwork at Radiant Hall to celebrate their culture and the new year. The opening reception will have AAPI spoken word performances and an open mic.

Sat., Feb. 11



The Organization of Chinese Americans Pittsburgh Chapter (OCA) will be hosting its annual sit-down banquet with a variety of entertainment including a lion dance by Steel Dragon, martial arts by Win Win Kungfu, OCA Dance Ensemble, and raffle baskets.

6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25



Local dance studio, Yanlai Dance Academy, will have their annual recital of Asian dance performances from Chinese Classical to Folk styles in Dai, Mongolian, Dunhuang, and more.