Celebrate Pride Month with these LGBTQ films | Pittsburgh City Paper

Celebrate Pride Month with these LGBTQ films

click to enlarge Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Happy Pride Month! In between attending some of your city's best Pride events, it's also the perfect time to binge some new and classic LGBTQ films. Here are some of our favorites.

For the historical drama geeks:

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019).
Streaming on Hulu.

Honorable mentions: Tipping the Velvet (2002 mini-series) and Maurice.
I love historical dramas and, surprisingly, you can find many historical movies and shows featuring queer people. Portrait of a Lady on Fire follows Marianne, a painter commissioned to paint the portrait of a young woman, Héloïse, for her wedding. However, Héloïse does not wish to be married so Marianne must paint her secretly. This movie is beautifully shot while telling a loving relationship between two women.

click to enlarge The Watermelon Woman
The Watermelon Woman

For the lesbians:

The Watermelon Woman (1996).
Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Roku.

Honorable mentions: Saving Face (2004). But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)
Sometimes it can be hard to find movies and tv shows with lesbian representation. Directed and starring Cheryl Dunye, The Watermelon Woman tells the story of a young Black lesbian working a day job while trying to make a documentary about a Black actress known for playing the stereotyped “mammy” roles in the 1930s. This movie is artistically shot in a variety of storytelling ways that cinephiles will surely love.

click to enlarge Disclosure
Disclosure

Docufilm:

Disclosure (2020). Streaming on Netflix.

Honorable mentions: Kiki (2016)
Disclosure reflects on trans representation in Hollywood and its effect on trans lives and American culture. The 2020 documentary features trans stars including Laverne Cox, Susan Striker, Candis Cayne, and Chaz Bono, among others. Its powerfully messaging and clips of Hollywood cinema throughout time provide a well-rounded story of trans lives in American media.


click to enlarge Fire Island
Fire Island

Just out:

Fire Island (2022). Steaming on Hulu.

Just out on June 3, Fire Island follows a group of queer friends who meet at Fire Island Pines, historically known as a place where the gay community can come together. The island served as a refuge for people who were otherwise rejected by society. The movie features actors including Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, and Margaret Cho. Events lead the group of friends to face challenges with each other and turn this film into a heartwarming and enjoyable movie.

Anything's Possible
Anything's Possible

Looking forward:

Anything’s Possible (2022).
To be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pittsburgh’s own Billy Porter returned to his hometown after having finished directing his first movie to participate in Pittsburgh Pride Revolution as Grand Marshal. Viewers should look for Pittsburgh skylines and locations when this coming-of-age, romantic comedy Anything’s Possible is released on July 22. (Click here to watch the trailer.)

Rustin (2022?). To be streaming on Netflix.

If you were Downtown back in November, you might have caught a glimpse of Chris Rock or Colman Domingo filming parts of Rustin. The film is expected to come out sometime in 2022 on Netflix and will tell the story of Baynard Rustin, a gay man and activist who helped organize the Freedom Rides and March on Washington in 1941. Netflix has yet to announce a release date but we hope to see more news in the coming year.

