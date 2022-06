Celebrate Pride at these Pittsburgh eateries | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Piada Pride Cannoli Dip

We've just hit the middle of Pride month, and the festivities are still going strong. There are so many LGBTQ events to attend throughout June, but if that's not your scene, you can celebrate by eating and drinking Pride-themed food and beverages at one of these four Pittsburgh area businesses.Piada is doing a rainbow-sprinkle Cannoli Dip for Pride this year. The item features a cream filling with rainbow sprinkles with cannoli chips. The restaurant is donating 10% of all sales from the dish to the Equality Federation, an organization that amplifies the power of the LGBTQ community.Ka Fair has added a rainbow cupcake to their menu: a vanilla cake topped with swirled rainbow frosting. They also have a stacked rainbow crepe cake for sale.Square has two specials for Pride this month: the Rainbow Rock Pancakes, buttermilk pancakes rolled with fruity pebbles and topped with butter and syrup, and the Sunny Bruschetta Breakfast, roasted tomatoes, peppers, and onions on grilled sourdough bread topped with an egg and chiffonade basil.BrewDog has both a traditional and non-alcoholic Pride beer on its menu. The beer is a fruity sour made with passionfruit juice. All proceeds from the sale of this beer will benefit Stonewall Columbus.